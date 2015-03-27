Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 17, 2014

US soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

By | Associated Press

BAGHDAD – BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. military says an American soldier has died of non-combat related injuries in Iraq.

A statement by the military on Monday says the United States Division-South soldier died of injuries sustained in southern Iraq on Sunday.

The incident is under investigation.

The name of the deceased soldier is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The death raises to at least 4,392 the number of U.S. military personnel who have died in Iraq since the war began in March 2003. That's according to an Associated Press count.