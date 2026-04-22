Landlords allegedly posting 'Muslim-only' apartment ads in violation of country's equality act: report

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Some landlords in England are apparently advertising "Muslim-only" apartments online, according to a local media report.

An investigation by The Telegraph found that alleged listings posted in London on Facebook, Gumtree and Telegram feature phrases such as "only for Muslims," "for 2 Muslim boys or 2 Muslim girls," and "Muslims preferred."

Other ads appeal to Punjabi and Gujarati speakers, while some job vacancies on the platforms are advertised for men only.

Some listings specify "Hindu only," in addition to posts that likely use religious subtext by stating: "The house should be alcohol and smoke-free."

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On Facebook, a company called Roshan Properties posted dozens of listings stating "prefer Muslim boy," "one double room is available for Muslims," and "suitable for Punjabi boy."

The ads run afoul of Britain's Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination based on religion or belief, race and other protected characteristics.

"These adverts are disgusting and anti-British. It goes without saying that there would be a national outrage if the tables were turned," Robert Jenrick, Reform UK’s economic spokesman, told The Telegraph. "All forms of racism are unacceptable, and no religious group should get a special exemption to discriminate in this way."

One landlord told The Telegraph to "go away" when asked about an ad for a "Muslims only" room for $1,150, and whether it was available to renters of other faiths.

A spokesperson for Gumtree told the newspaper that the company has clear policies in place that prohibit unlawful discrimination.

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"We take reports of inappropriate listings very seriously," the spokesperson said. "The ads referenced appear to relate to private rooms within shared homes, where existing occupants may express preferences about who they live with. This is different from renting out an entire property, which is subject to stricter rules under the Equality Act."