Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel Safety

Tokyo theme park worker dies after being trapped inside ride mechanism during routine maintenance

Kamimura Hina was reportedly trapped for roughly five hours inside the 'Flying Balloon' ride at Tokyo Dome City Attractions

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An employee conducting routine maintenance at a Tokyo theme park reportedly died after becoming trapped for an extended period inside the mechanism of an attraction ride.

The incident occurred at Tokyo Dome City Attractions on the "Flying Balloon" ride on Tuesday, the company said.

"During routine maintenance work on the ride, one of our employees became trapped within the ride's gondola mechanism," the company said. "Following rescue operations, the employee was transported to a hospital, where their death was subsequently confirmed."

According to local media outlet NHK World Japan, the worker was identified by police as 24-year-old Kamimura Hina. It took roughly five hours for personnel to free her, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital.

VIDEO CAPTURES HORRIFIC MOMENT CHAIRLIFT SNAPS AT RUSSIAN RESORT, SENDS TERRIFIED TOURISTS PLUMMETTING

amusement park next to a Tokyo Dome stadium

A general exterior view of Tokyo Dome next to a theme park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. (Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos)

"Flying Balloon" is reportedly a 12-seat ride where passengers sit in a circle around a central pillar. The seats rotate and rise along the structure to a height of roughly 30 feet.

During the operator’s monthly inspection, the seats were elevated, allowing Kamimura and five colleagues to access and inspect the ride’s mechanisms, according to the outlet.

The victim is believed to have been working on a stepladder when the raised seats suddenly fell, trapping her against the central pillar.

10 INJURED AFTER CARS ON GIANT PENDULUM RIDE BREAK APART MIDAIR, HORRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS

amusement park rides seen behind visitors

People walk past the Thunder Dolphin roller coaster ride, left, and the Big O Ferris wheel, right, at Tokyo Dome City Attractions entertainment complex in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)

"We offer our deepest prayers for the repose of the deceased employee's soul, and we extend our profound condolences and apologies to their bereaved family," the companay said. "We also wish to offer our sincere apologies once again to all customers and stakeholders who have been inconvenienced and caused anxiety as a result of this accident.

two people walk through empty theme park

People walk past the Tokyo Dome City Attractions entertainment complex, in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The corporation said it is conducting a full-scale investigation into the cause of the accident in coordination with relevant authorities, including police and the fire department.

Operations at all the attractions of the amusement park were immediately suspended until further notice, "as we dedicate our full efforts to thoroughly investigating the cause of this incident and implementing measures to prevent its recurrence," they added.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue