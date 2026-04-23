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Disasters

2 trains collide in Denmark, leaving 5 people critically injured

Thirty-eight passengers were aboard the two trains that collided near Hillerød, about 25 miles north of Copenhagen

Tessa Hoyos By Tessa Hoyos Fox News
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Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, leaving five people critically injured in what police called a major incident.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Hillerød, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. Roughly a dozen other people have minor injuries, according to the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department.

There were 38 people aboard the two trains, according to a spokesperson for the North Zealand police.

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Rescuers working at site of two-train collision north of Copenhagen

Rescuers work at the site of a collision between two trains between Hilleroed and Kagerup, north of Copenhagen, on April 23, 2026. (Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix)

Officials originally said four people were critically injured but revised that figure hours after the crash. It was not immediately clear whether the train's drivers were among the victims.

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Two trains collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup north of Copenhagen

Two trains collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup, north of Copenhagen, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix)

Investigators are looking into what caused the collision, which occurred near a level crossing. Photos from the scene show the front ends of the trains smashed, though both remained upright on the tracks.

The mayor of the nearby town of Gribskov, Trine Egetved, in a post on Facebook, said some of the injured were flown to the hospital.

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Two trains collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup north of Copenhagen

Two trains collided between Hilleroed and Kagerup, north of Copenhagen, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix)

She said the crash occurred on a local rail line that's used by many Gribskov residents, employees and schoolchildren.

No other details were available.

Tessa Hoyos is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital on the AM Breaking and Trending news team.

She joined Fox News Radio in 2024, covering the 2024 election, international affairs, entertainment and business.

Tessa graduated from Western Washington University with degrees in communications and acting, and was a DJ and newsreader at the school's radio station.

You can reach her at tessa.hoyos@fox.com.

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