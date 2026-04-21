Pope Leo urges Africans to stay and 'serve your country' instead of migrating as displacement climbs

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Pope Leo XIV last Friday urged African youth to work toward improving their own countries rather than migrating elsewhere in search of better opportunities.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church directed his remarks to university students at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, during an 11-day apostolic journey in Africa.

"In the face of the understandable tendency to migrate — which may lead one to believe that elsewhere a better future may be more easily found — I invite you, first and foremost, to respond with an ardent desire to serve your country and to apply the knowledge you are acquiring here to the benefit of your fellow citizens," Leo said.

While displacement in Africa has steadily increased in recent years amid economic and political challenges, Leo said each country’s rising generations should be "committed to society," reflect their nations’ needs, and confront systemic issues at home.

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"Africa, indeed, must be freed from the scourge of corruption. For young people, this awareness must take root from their years of formation," he said.

"These are the witnesses of wisdom and justice, of which the African continent needs," he added.

He added that through education and spiritual formation, "you learn to become builders of the future of your respective countries and of a world that is more just and humane."

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According to the World Migration Report, most of Africa’s displacement occurs internally within the continent, with 21 million Africans recorded as living in another African country in 2020.

Overseas African migration has also steadily increased, with figures more than doubling between 1990 and 2020.

In 2020, roughly 11 million Africans had reportedly migrated to Europe, 5 million to Asia, and 3 million to Northern America.

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The causes of displacement are largely attributed to political conflict, corruption, violence, and economic hardship, including widespread poverty.

These factors are particularly pronounced in countries such as Somalia, one of Africa’s largest sources of refugees, Nigeria, riddled with natural disasters and economic pressures, and Sudan's surrounding areas, where civil war, political instability, and food insecurity have driven large-scale displacement.

The Pope’s remarks come just days after President Donald Trump criticized Leo on Truth Social, calling him "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy."

The backlash followed the pontiff’s criticism of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and his appeal for a return to peace.

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Tensions between the two unfolded over several days before the Pope said last Saturday that it was "not in my interest at all" to debate the president.

Leo has insisted that his position is focused on bridging divides among nations and promoting peace and reconciliation.