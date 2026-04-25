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Travel Safety

US embassy in London warns to 'exercise increased caution' near Jewish sites in UK, Europe after attacks

Recent antisemitic attacks in London and the continent prompted the embassy's security advisory for American citizens

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Multiple ambulances set on fire in London during 'antisemitic arson attack,' officials say Video

Multiple ambulances set on fire in London during 'antisemitic arson attack,' officials say

Metropolitan Police said on Monday, March 23, 2026, that four ambulances were set on fire in the Golders Green area of north London, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as an "antisemitic arson attack." (Credit: Reuters)

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The U.S. embassy in London on Friday warned Americans to "exercise increased caution" while visiting Jewish and American areas in the U.K. and in Europe because of a recent rise in threats.

"The U.S. Embassy in London notes recent attacks and threats targeting Jewish and American institutions in the United Kingdom and Europe," the alert said. "U.S. citizens, particularly those visiting institutions serving Jewish or American interests, should remain alert and exercise increased caution."

The embassy further advised Americans to remain alert while visiting tourist and expat areas and houses of worship, review personal security plans and to check local media for updates.

Concerned citizens can also enroll in the State Department's Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive travel and security updates.

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Charred remains of Hatzola ambulances damaged by fire in northwest London

Charred remains of ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organization, are seen after a fire in northwest London on March 23, 2026. Police are treating the incident as an antisemitic hate crime. (Hannah McKay/TPX Images of the Day/Reuters)

The advisory followed a series of recent antisemitic attacks in the U.K. and in Europe, including an arson attack on four ambulances linked to Jewish charity in London on March 23, an April 18 attack on the Kenton United Synagogue in London, and a March explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam that authorities called a "targeted attack against the Jewish community."

No one was injured, but the school was damaged.

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking at Kenton United Synagogue in London

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a visit to Kenton United Synagogue in the Kenton district of London, Britain, on April 23, 2026. The synagogue was recently the target of an arson attack. (Dan Kitwood/Pool/Reuters)

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U.K. authorities are investigating whether "thugs for hire" backed by Iran are instigating the attacks in London, GB News reported.

Police officers patrolling near Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow

Police officers patrol near Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, a suburb of London, on April 19, 2026. (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the Jewish Chronicle: "In relation to malign state actors more generally, proscription, we do need legislation in order to take necessary measures, and that is legislation that we're bringing forward as soon as we can."

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