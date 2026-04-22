Iran reportedly fires on three ships in Strait of Hormuz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran reportedly opened fire upon three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre noted that a container ship was fired upon by an IRGC gunboat near Oman Wednesday, causing "heavy damage to the bridge."

"No fires or environmental impact reported. All Crew reported safe," the notice said.

Another UKMTO warning said "an outbound cargo ship" west of Iran reported "having been fired upon and is now stopped in the water." The notice said the crew was safe and accounted for.

"There is no reported damage to the vessel," it added.

IRAN FIRES ON 2 SHIPS IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ AFTER TRUMP EXTENDS CEASEFIRE

Iranian media said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was bringing two ships to Iran after seizing them in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Associated Press.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Command claimed in an X post that the two vessels, the MSC-FRANCESCA and EPAMINODES, "had endangered maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and tampering with navigation systems."

It said the vessels "were seized by the IRGC Navy and escorted to Iran's coast," according to a translation.

"Disruption of order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is our red line," the command wrote.

It also claimed the MSC-FRANCESCA is "linked to the Zionist regime."

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD SIDELINES PRESIDENT AS MILITARY GRIP EXPANDS

Iranian media also reported that the IRGC attacked a third ship, identified as the Euphoria, according to the AP.

The development comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that the United States was extending a ceasefire.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the president wrote on Truth Social..

ISRAEL UNVEILS GAME-CHANGING ARTILLERY AGAINST IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH AMID FRAGILE CEASEFIRE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report