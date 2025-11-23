US-backed aid group ends Gaza mission after defying Hamas threats, UN criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced on Monday, after the delivery of more than 187 million free meals to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip without Hamas stealing their aid, that it will shift its work to other aid organizations.

The GHF launched its operation on May 26 to ensure meals reached the Gazan population and to prevent Hamas terrorists from looting goods. According to GHF, it "provided more than 1.1 million packs of ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) for malnourished children."

GHF Executive Director John Acree said, "From the outset, GHF’s goal was to meet an urgent need, prove that a new approach could succeed where others had failed, and ultimately hand off that success to the broader international community. With the creation of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) and a rejuvenated engagement of the international humanitarian community, GHF believes that moment has now arrived," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Acree continued, "GHF has been in talks with CMCC and international organizations now for weeks about the way forward, and it's clear they will be adopting and expanding the model GHF piloted. As a result, we are winding down our operations as we have succeeded in our mission of showing there's a better way to deliver aid to Gazans.

"From our very first day of operations, our mission was singular: feed civilians in desperate need. We built a new model that worked, saved lives and restored dignity to civilians in Gaza. Our dedicated and compassionate team, including former U.S. service members, humanitarians, local Gazan workers and other partners like Samaritan’s Purse, risked their lives to feed the people in Gaza amidst an active war conflict," he said.

U.N. aid organizations plagued by corruption and alleged support for Hamas terrorism reportedly bristled at the effectiveness of GHF.

Since May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has faced numerous attacks over its operations, including accusations that hundreds of Gazans were killed and injured at distribution sites. The United Nations and other nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) also blasted GHF for what they said was its weaponization of aid. The commissioner-general of UNRWA in July called for an end to GHF, saying it "provides nothing but starvation and gunfire to the people of #Gaza."

In August, a whistleblower confirmed to Fox News Digital that "the IDF is actively helping the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation get food into the hands of civilians while U.N. agencies, including WFP and OCHA, through their unwillingness to coordinate with the IDF, are inhibiting the distribution of such aid."

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the United Nations secretary general, told Fox News Digital at the time that the whistleblower’s "accusation is delusional."

GHF told Fox News Digital that "it repeatedly offered to help U.N. agencies secure and distribute their aid to meet the need in Gaza while preventing looting and diversion. During its entire four-and-a-half months of operations, not a single GHF aid truck was looted."

GHF stated that "American-led solutions and compassion work," attributing its success to "the Trump administration’s call for innovation and early confidence in our mission, recognizing that American leadership, clarity of purpose and accountability to results are still the international gold standard."

GHF leaders said they are prepared to revive the mission "if new humanitarian needs are identified and will not dissolve as a registered NGO."

Acree said, "What our team will miss the most are the friendships and camaraderie developed with thousands of Gazans, especially the women and children we served. In early July, as the food security situation in Gaza improved, our operations stabilized, and we experienced a major shift in winning over the trust of aid seekers to the point where our aid sites became local hangout spots for women and children interacting with our team on a daily basis. We will miss them dearly."

Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the mass murder of over 1,200 people, including more than 40 Americans. Hamas kidnapped 251 people during the invasion and still holds three dead hostages, according to Israel. Trump’s peace plan for Gaza outlines no role for Hamas in post-war Gaza governance and demands the total disarming of the Iran-backed jihadist terrorist organization.