As US-backed group delivers 70 million meals, UN and NGOs fight to discredit Gaza aid rival

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), with support from the U.S. and Israel, has distributed some 70 million meals to Gazans since May. But its aid distribution system has been under consistent attack from Hamas and from some unlikely quarters — the world's leading aid groups.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for the "end to the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) since it provides nothing but starvation and gunfire to the people of Gaza." He went on to call it an "abomination."

His statement noted that 230 NGOs, including Amnesty International, Oxfam International, Norwegian Refugee Council and Save the Children signed their names to an open letter criticizing GHF while urging a return to the U.N.-led aid distribution model.

Critics say UNRWA's ties to Hamas have put its very existence at risk, especially given the success of the GHF operation.

Gerald Steinberg, the founder and president of NGO Monitor, told Fox News Digital these groups include "anti-Israel superpowers" with "massive PR budgets and dedicated staffs and are able to promote their attacks on GHF widely."

Steinberg claimed that GHF has already demonstrated "that aid to Gaza can be provided without relying on the old corrupt billion-dollar aid industry led by U.N. agencies like UNRWA and the NGOs that are allied with Hamas."

Steinberg said the number of signatories to the letter has grown to more than 230 as the "powerful NGO network is fighting back and making false accusations in an all-out political effort to force Israel and other donors to end the GHF operation."

GHF interim Executive Director John Acree said he has no enmity for the NGO signatories of the letter.

"They write papers and letters and sign documents, and yet we’re doing it," Acree said. He implored the groups to "please, come. Come and help us."

Acree says GHF reached out to other aid groups "daily" to ask for support. In some cases, humanitarian workers have entered discussions that "we’re hoping will eventually lead to partnerships and implementation."

Since May, GHF has faced numerous criticisms about its operations, including accusations that Gazans have been killed and injured at distribution sites.

In response to Fox News Digital’s questions about Lazzarini’s remarks, an UNRWA spokesperson emphasized that "UNRWA, like the rest of the U.N., has repeatedly condemned the current aid distribution system in Gaza," which it says "is costing more lives than it saves."

UNRWA alleged that "800 starving people have been reported killed since this scheme started operating on the 28th of May," adding that "instead of ‘orderly food distribution,’ this system brings dehumanization, chaos and death."

Lazzarini once again went on X to condemn the U.S.-backed aid mechanism, claiming that "a functioning system was replaced with a deadly scam to force the displacement of people+ deepen the collective punishment of the Palestinians in Gaza."

GHF released a statement Friday as the war of words continued.

"These false and misleading stats come directly from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry," the statement said. "The U.N.’s reliance and coordination with a terrorist organization to falsely smear our effort is not only disturbing but should be investigated by the international community."

Hamas has responded violently to GHF’s arrival on the aid scene. Acree said that GHF’s operation "is going against [Hamas’] system of stealing foreign aid, of controlling the market prices, of basically robbing the Palestinians that live in Gaza of their livelihoods and their economic welfare, and we’re breaking that."

So far, 12 Palestinian GHF staff members have been killed and possibly submitted to "summary execution" on June 11. On July 5, two "highly decorated" U.S. veterans working with GHF were harmed in a grenade attack at a GHF distribution site.

Acree said that GHF is evolving. The organization "did not expect the desperation" it encountered.

"We’ve been told by the Gazans this is the first time they’ve ever received free aid or food, and they’ve had to pay for it up til now," he said. To counter that desperation, Acree said that GHF is "taking measures now to help tap that tension and to help them understand that we’re there to help and relieve that hunger."

He said the group still needs "more aid. We still need a lot more help," which includes partnerships with the U.N. and NGOs.

The U.S. Agency for Infrastructure and Development has given $30 million to the GHF. Two sources who spoke to Reuters said the U.S. may approve $30 million per month in grants to the GHF in the future.