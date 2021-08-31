Sister of Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Kabul attack says brother’s death left ‘hole that will never be filled’

For Berlin Heights, an Ohio town of fewer than 1,000 people, last week’s terrorist attack in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans hit close to home.

One of those service members killed was 22-year-old Navy Corpsman Maxton "Max" Soviak, a Berlin Heights native and 2017 graduate of the town’s Edison High School.

The Navy said Soviak enlisted on Sept. 26, 2017, and graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes Illinois before being assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division in September 2020.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Soviak’s sister, Marilyn, wrote that her brother was a medic who was in Afghanistan to help people and that his death has irreversibly changed her family.

"My beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives," Marilyn wrote. "There is a large Maxton sized hole that will never be filled.

"He was just a kid. We are sending kids over there to die. Kids with families that now have holes just like ours. I’m not one for praying but damn could those kids over there use some right now. My heart is in pieces and I don’t think that’ll ever fit back again."

The Navy issued a statement, describing Soviak as "a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy.

"He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country."