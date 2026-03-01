Tel Aviv analyst shelters from 30 missile sirens in 48 hours, says Iran ‘won’t recover'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The past 48 hours in Tel Aviv have been unlike anything seen before, a leading security analyst has said, as sirens blared amid missile threats following Operation Epic Fury and U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran.

"We are facing a biblical event — nothing less," Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute, told Fox News Digital, speaking from his shelter in the city.

Like many Israelis, Michael said he had spent hours in reinforced rooms during the ongoing barrage, adding that he was "very experienced in this."

"But this all requires time and determination, and I do hope that Trump will also have them both," he said, speaking shortly after the president released a video message stating that the military operation would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

"Trump is the only one who can make the change — and that change will impact the entire region and the international order for years to come," Michael added.

As of Sunday, Tel Aviv remained under a state of emergency following Iranian missile attacks that caused casualties and widespread damage.

According to The Associated Press, Iranian missile and drone strikes have killed approximately 11 Israeli civilians and wounded dozens more in retaliation for the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

Shrapnel from missile impacts damaged at least 40 buildings in Tel Aviv, and authorities reported at least one death in the area from falling debris.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel confirmed the death of a Filipino national after a missile strike hit Tel Aviv on Saturday.

TOMAHAWKS, B-2 STEALTH BOMBERS AND ATTACK DRONES POUND OVER 1,000 IRANIAN TARGETS IN 24-HOUR BLITZ

"We enter our shelter once the siren is heard and stay there until the Home Front Command announces that we can leave," Michael said.

"Usually, it is about 20 to 30 minutes — unless there are further sirens during our stay. Since yesterday morning, it has happened around 30 times."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog also visited an impact site in Tel Aviv Sunday, delivering a message of resilience.

"The people of Israel and the people of Iran can live in peace. The region can live in peace. But what undermines peace time and again is terror instigated by this Iranian regime," Herzog said.

EXILED IRANIAN CROWN PRINCE SAYS US STRIKES MARK 'BEGINNING OF THE VERY END' FOR REGIME

Following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and roughly 40 senior Iranian officials, Iran formed a provisional leadership council.

Iran named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i to lead roles.

"The Supreme Leader did not complete the necessary groundwork regarding his own succession," Michael added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pezeshkian will face very troubling challenges due to their heavy losses, severe disruptions to control and command systems, and the massive bombing and attacks across Iran, including Tehran," he said.

"Even if this regime doesn’t collapse, it will never be able to reconstitute itself, recover or return to its previous position," Michael added.