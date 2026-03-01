Mike Waltz turns tables on Iranian envoy at heated UN meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Saeid Iravani, sparred with U.S. envoy Mike Waltz at a Security Council session on Sunday, telling the American ambassador to "be polite," a remark that drew a sharp rebuke from Waltz, who accused Tehran of killing "tens of thousands" of its own citizens and imprisoning many more simply for seeking freedom from "your tyranny."

"I have one word only: I advise to the representative of the United States to be polite," Iravani said during the emergency meeting.

Moments later, Waltz responded: "Frankly, I’m not going to dignify this with another response, especially as this representative sits here in this body representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and imprisoned many more simply for wanting freedom from your tyranny."

The exchange came during an emergency Security Council briefing as the United States, Israel and Iran entered war, with diplomats offering sharply different interpretations of the expanding military campaign and its legality under international law.

In extended remarks at the session, Waltz rejected what he described as Iran’s "ridiculous and frankly farcical assertion" that U.S. actions violated international law, arguing that the United States acted "in close coordination with the Government of Israel" and "in line with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations," which addresses self-defense.

He also reiterated that Iran supports armed proxies across the region and has destabilized the Middle East for decades.

The clash unfolded against the backdrop of broader controversy surrounding Iran’s standing within the U.N. system, previously reported by Fox News Digital. Last mnonth Iran was elected vice-chair of the U.N. Charter Committee, a body focused on examining and strengthening the principles of the U.N.’s founding document — a move that drew criticism from Israeli and Western officials.

Fox News Digital also reported earlier that month on backlash after U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres sent a congratulatory message to Iran marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a gesture critics described as "abjectly tone-deaf" given Tehran’s human rights record.

The United States is set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on March 1, a role that shifts monthly and gives the presiding country control over the council’s agenda and meeting schedule, placing Washington in a key procedural position as tensions continue to mount.