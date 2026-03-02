Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

US Embassy urges Americans in Iraq to shelter in place until further notice

State Department maintains Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisory

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Iranian resistance is ‘actively working’ in the fight for freedom, former political prisoner in Iran says Video

Iranian resistance is ‘actively working’ in the fight for freedom, former political prisoner in Iran says

Former political prisoner in Iran Homeira Hesami discusses Iranian celebrations after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the armed resistance's efforts for regime change on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Monday urged Americans in Iraq to shelter in place until further notice, citing heightened security threats across the country.

In an alert, the embassy advised U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution, avoid crowds and keep a low profile amid ongoing riots and demonstrations against the United States following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

It said protests, particularly near the July 14th Bridge in Baghdad, have turned violent, prompting Iraqi authorities to close the International Zone in central Baghdad with limited exceptions.

The U.S. Mission in Iraq also directed all staff to shelter in place and suspended consular operations, including routine services.

Demonstrators move through clouds of tear gas as security forces block access to a bridge in Baghdad.

Protesters walk through tear gas during clashes with Iraqi security forces near a bridge leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad on March 1, 2026. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/ via Getty Images)

Iraqi airspace is currently closed, officials said, and travelers were advised to contact airlines directly for updates.

The State Department maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iraq, urging Americans not to travel to the country for any reason and advising those already there to review personal security plans and consider departing when conditions allow.

TRUMP TELLS IRANIANS THE ‘HOUR OF YOUR FREEDOM IS AT HAND' AS US-ISRAEL LAUNCH STRIKES AGAINST IRAN

Protesters gathering in front of the Green Zone in Baghdad with posters and flags.

A group of demonstrators gather in front of the Green Zone, where the U.S. Embassy is located, in Baghdad, Iraq, to protest the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 1, 2026. (Murtadha Al-Sudani / Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Iran-aligned terrorist militias continue to pose a significant threat to public safety," the U.S. embassy said in a post on X. "Reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue."

The U.S. military presence in Iraq has shifted in recent years, with Iraqi officials announcing in January the formal handover of Al-Asad Air Base from U.S. forces to Iraqi control.

US JOINS ISRAEL IN PREEMPTIVE STRIKE ON IRAN AS TRUMP CONFIRMS ‘MAJOR COMBAT OPERATIONS’

Hundreds of demonstrators march through Najaf waving Iranian flags and holding portraits during a protest.

Protesters gather in Najaf, Iraq, on March 1, 2026, to denounce the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. (Karar Essa/Anadolu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The country's defense ministry described the move as part of a broader transition toward long-term security cooperation with the United States, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and other countries, focused on training and advisory support. 

Iraqi officials said international coalition forces are scheduled to withdraw from their headquarters in Erbil by the end of September 2026 under agreed-upon timelines.

Related Article

State Dept orders evacuation of non-emergency US personnel from embassy in Beirut
State Dept orders evacuation of non-emergency US personnel from embassy in Beirut

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue