US Embassy urges Americans in Iraq to shelter in place until further notice

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Monday urged Americans in Iraq to shelter in place until further notice, citing heightened security threats across the country.

In an alert, the embassy advised U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution, avoid crowds and keep a low profile amid ongoing riots and demonstrations against the United States following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It said protests, particularly near the July 14th Bridge in Baghdad, have turned violent, prompting Iraqi authorities to close the International Zone in central Baghdad with limited exceptions.

The U.S. Mission in Iraq also directed all staff to shelter in place and suspended consular operations, including routine services.

Iraqi airspace is currently closed, officials said, and travelers were advised to contact airlines directly for updates.

The State Department maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iraq, urging Americans not to travel to the country for any reason and advising those already there to review personal security plans and consider departing when conditions allow.

"Iran-aligned terrorist militias continue to pose a significant threat to public safety," the U.S. embassy said in a post on X. "Reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue."

The U.S. military presence in Iraq has shifted in recent years, with Iraqi officials announcing in January the formal handover of Al-Asad Air Base from U.S. forces to Iraqi control.

The country's defense ministry described the move as part of a broader transition toward long-term security cooperation with the United States, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and other countries, focused on training and advisory support.

Iraqi officials said international coalition forces are scheduled to withdraw from their headquarters in Erbil by the end of September 2026 under agreed-upon timelines.