Gulf states intercept hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones, issue joint condemnation with US

Several Gulf states on Monday said they intercepted hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones over the past 24 hours as regional tensions escalated in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes against Tehran.

Bahrain's National Communication Center said its air defenses intercepted 70 missiles and 59 drones targeting the kingdom.

Qatar said it downed two Iranian Su-24 fighter aircraft and intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and 148 drones.

Since the start of Iran’s retaliatory attacks, the UAE said it has detected 174 ballistic missiles launched toward the country, destroying 161 while 13 fell into the sea. Officials also said 689 Iranian drones were detected, with 645 intercepted and 44 falling within the country’s territory.

On Sunday, the UAE announced it was closing its embassy in Tehran and withdrawing its ambassador and diplomatic staff in response to the strikes.

Kuwait said its air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 97 ballistic missiles and 283 drones since the attacks began, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said Monday two drones were intercepted near the Ras Tanura oil refinery, with debris causing minor damage, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

In response to the large-scale attacks, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and the United States released a joint statement condemning Iran’s "indiscriminate and reckless" missile and drone strikes across the region.

The countries said the strikes endangered civilians, damaged infrastructure and violated the sovereignty of multiple states.

"The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior," the statement reads in part. "We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks. We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction."