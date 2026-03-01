Hormuz erupts: Attacks, GPS jamming, Houthi threats rock Strait amid US-Israeli strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Strait of Hormuz region became a flashpoint Sunday after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury triggered electronic warfare activity and multiple "attacks" on vessels along one of the world’s most critical energy waterways, according to reports.

The sudden escalation followed a Feb. 28 warning from U.S. maritime authorities urging commercial vessels to avoid strategic waterways if possible, including the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, citing heightened security risks.

"It is recommended that vessels keep clear of this area if possible," the advisory warned.

"The Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters are the most dangerous place right now for commercial shipping," Jakob P. Larsen, head of maritime security at BIMCO, told Fox News Digital.

"Ships in the Persian Gulf are under threat from Iranian attacks," Larsen said.

"To protect themselves, most ships stay as far away from Iran as they can," he added before describing how ships are "trying to depart from the Persian Gulf to get away from the threat."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and regional authorities reported multiple maritime incidents listed as "attacks" Sunday.

One vessel west of Sharjah, UAE, was rocked by an explosion from an unknown projectile that detonated close alongside, and another tanker north of Muscat, Oman, was struck above the waterline, sparking a fire that was later brought under control, according to data.

A third vessel northwest of Mina Saqr, UAE, was also hit by a projectile that ignited a blaze aboard, the organization reported.

Compounding the physical threats is a surge in electronic warfare with maritime intelligence firm Windward reporting widespread GPS and Automatic Identification System (AIS) interference, impacting 1,000-plus ships.

IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT US BASES ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AFTER AMERICAN STRIKES ON NUCLEAR, IRGC SITES

Windward cited widespread navigation disruption near Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, with ships falsely appearing at airports, a nuclear power plant and inland locations.

Several new AIS jamming clusters were also identified across Emirati, Qatari, Omani and Iranian waters, Windward said.

Major shipping company Maersk announced it would reroute some services away from the region, citing crew and cargo safety.

Roughly 20% of global oil and gas exports pass through the Strait, and traffic has already thinned, with some tankers reversing course or switching off AIS signals.

Industry groups also warned of Houthi retaliation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, while analysts cautioned that Iran could seize vessels tied to U.S. or Israeli interests.

"The Houthis have threatened to resume attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden," Larsen explained.

KEANE WARNS IRAN STRIKE BECOMING ‘REGIONAL WAR,' SAYS THREE GULF STATES PREPARING FOR COMBAT

Ships with business connections to U.S. or Israeli interests are considered more likely targets, though others could be struck deliberately or in error, he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tanker owners’ association Intertanko also warned members that "the expectation is that the Houthis may respond and recommence attacks on shipping," although immediate intelligence remained unclear.

"There are no signs of Iranian attempts to close the Strait with sea mines or naval mines, although this can change at short notice," Larsen added before confirming that GPS interference has "increased significantly following the initiation of hostilities."