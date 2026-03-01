Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Hormuz erupts: Attacks, GPS jamming, Houthi threats rock Strait amid US-Israeli strikes

Maritime authorities report explosions and fires aboard commercial vessels as shipping companies reroute services

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Iranian retaliation could disrupt shipping from the Strait of Hormuz Video

Iranian retaliation could disrupt shipping from the Strait of Hormuz

ClearView Energy Partners’ Kevin Book analyzes the potential impacts of U.S. strikes in Iran on global oil prices on ‘Special Report.’ 

The Strait of Hormuz region became a flashpoint Sunday after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury triggered electronic warfare activity and multiple "attacks" on vessels along one of the world’s most critical energy waterways, according to reports.

The sudden escalation followed a Feb. 28 warning from U.S. maritime authorities urging commercial vessels to avoid strategic waterways if possible, including the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, citing heightened security risks.

"It is recommended that vessels keep clear of this area if possible," the advisory warned.

"The Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters are the most dangerous place right now for commercial shipping," Jakob P. Larsen, head of maritime security at BIMCO, told Fox News Digital.

"Ships in the Persian Gulf are under threat from Iranian attacks," Larsen said.

Hormuz

Navy vessel is seen sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world's oil and gas passes, on March 1, 2026.  (Sahar AL ATTAR / AFP via Getty Images)

"To protect themselves, most ships stay as far away from Iran as they can," he added before describing how ships are "trying to depart from the Persian Gulf to get away from the threat."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and regional authorities reported multiple maritime incidents listed as "attacks" Sunday.

One vessel west of Sharjah, UAE, was rocked by an explosion from an unknown projectile that detonated close alongside, and another tanker north of Muscat, Oman, was struck above the waterline, sparking a fire that was later brought under control, according to data.

A third vessel northwest of Mina Saqr, UAE, was also hit by a projectile that ignited a blaze aboard, the organization reported.

Compounding the physical threats is a surge in electronic warfare with maritime intelligence firm Windward reporting widespread GPS and Automatic Identification System (AIS) interference, impacting 1,000-plus ships.

Hormuz

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran. (Reuters)

Windward cited widespread navigation disruption near Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, with ships falsely appearing at airports, a nuclear power plant and inland locations.

Several new AIS jamming clusters were also identified across Emirati, Qatari, Omani and Iranian waters, Windward said.

Major shipping company Maersk announced it would reroute some services away from the region, citing crew and cargo safety.

Roughly 20% of global oil and gas exports pass through the Strait, and traffic has already thinned, with some tankers reversing course or switching off AIS signals.

Industry groups also warned of Houthi retaliation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, while analysts cautioned that Iran could seize vessels tied to U.S. or Israeli interests.

"The Houthis have threatened to resume attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden," Larsen explained.

Oil tanker Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz faces heightened security risks after U.S.-Israeli strikes triggered maritime incidents, prompting shipping companies to reroute vessels.

Ships with business connections to U.S. or Israeli interests are considered more likely targets, though others could be struck deliberately or in error, he said.

Tanker owners’ association Intertanko also warned members that "the expectation is that the Houthis may respond and recommence attacks on shipping," although immediate intelligence remained unclear.

"There are no signs of Iranian attempts to close the Strait with sea mines or naval mines, although this can change at short notice," Larsen added before confirming that GPS interference has "increased significantly following the initiation of hostilities."

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

