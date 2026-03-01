US cleared to use British bases for limited strikes on Iranian missile capabilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. has been cleared to use British bases for limited strikes on Iran’s missile capabilities after Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed off on the plan, and while U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey stated on Sunday Britain had "stepped up alongside the Americans."

"The only way to stop the threat is to destroy the missiles at source, in their storage depots or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles," Starmer confirmed in a recorded statement to the nation.

"The U.S. has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose," he said. "We have taken the decision to accept this request."

The decision came amid escalation across the Middle East in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

On Feb. 28, in the wake of Operation Epic Fury, Starmer confirmed British planes "are in the sky today" across the Middle East "as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies."

Healey went on to disclose Sunday that two Iranian missiles were fired in the direction of Cyprus, where Britain maintains key sovereign base areas.

The Royal Air Force confirmed that Typhoon jets operating from Qatar as part of the joint U.K.-Qatar Typhoon Squadron successfully intercepted an Iranian drone heading toward Qatar.

About 300 British personnel are stationed at a naval facility in Bahrain, where Iranian missiles and drones struck nearby areas.

"We’re taking down the drones that are menacing either our bases, our people or our allies," Healey told "Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips" on Sky. "We’ve stepped up alongside the Americans. We’ve stepped up our defensive forces in the Middle East. We’re flying those sorties."

Healey also made sure to stress that the U.K. had "no part" in the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and insisted all British actions were defensive. "All our actions are about defending U.K. interests and defending U.K. allies," he said.

When asked if the U.K. would join the U.S. in offensive action, Healey said, "I'm not going to speculate," according to Sky News.

Downing Street also confirmed Feb. 28 that Starmer and President Donald Trump had spoken by phone about the "situation in the Middle East," the BBC reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Downing Street for comment.