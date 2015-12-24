Russia says won't stop its bombing mission in Syria when cease-fire is announced

A top Russian diplomat says Moscow won't stop its air strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria if and when a cease-fire there is announced.

The United States, Russia and Middle East nations are pushing for a political settlement in Syria that would bring the opposition and the Syrian government together for talks.

Russia's deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with the Interfax news agency on Thursday that the cease-fire is "meant to happen between parties of the Syrian domestic conflict" but that "this doesn't mean an end to war on IS and other terrorist groups."

Bogdanov said Russia should use any lull in hostilities to intensify its air strikes on IS militants.