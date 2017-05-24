Romania: daughter, aide of ex-president to stand trial

The daughter of former Romanian President Traian Basescu and his closest aide are among those who will stand trial on bribery and other corruption-related charges connected to his presidential campaign, anti-corruption prosecutors said Wednesday.

Basescu's daughter, daughter Ioana Basescu, ex-Tourism Minister Elena Udrea and journalist Dan Andronic were notified they would be sent to trial over the 2009 campaign. Basescu defeated former Foreign Minister Mircea Geoana in the election.

Traian Basescu, who was president from 2004 to 2014, declined to comment.

Udrea was charged with instigating bribery and money laundering in connection with the campaign. She denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said Udrea was the unofficial chief of Basescu's campaign, which they allege was financed with money obtained through embezzlement and money laundering.

Ioana Basescu, a public notary, was charged with instigating embezzlement and instigating money laundering. Prosecutors said she asked the manager of a state-owned company to illicitly pay for some of her father's campaign costs through a fictitious contract.

Andronic, who acted as a political consultant, was charged with making false statements. Neither Ioana nor Basescu commented on the charges.

Three ex-officials also were charged with bribery and embezzlement. No date has been set for the trial.