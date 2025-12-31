Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Russia

Putin residence attack video slammed; US officials say Ukraine did not target leader

Cameron Chell says Russian video shows only wrecked drone on ground that is 'woefully ineffective'

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Russia releases drone footage of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin residence Video

Russia releases drone footage of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin residence

Russia released drone footage after the alleged Putin residence attack faced widespread skepticism. (Credit APTN)

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday released nighttime video footage it claimed shows the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone intercepted during an attempted attack on a residence used by President Vladimir Putin.

The video, filmed in a snow-covered, forested area in Russia, shows a Russian serviceman standing over debris that Moscow said belongs to a Ukrainian-made Chaklun-V drone.

Russian officials also said the drone was shot down before it could strike Putin’s residence near Lake Valdai in the Novgorod region and was carrying a six-kilogram explosive device that failed to detonate.

The footage was released as Moscow faced mounting skepticism over its account of events.

PUTIN REJECTS KEY PARTS OF US PEACE PLAN AS KREMLIN OFFICIAL WARNS EUROPE FACES NEW WAR RISK: REPORT

Vladimir Putin's residential complex in Roshchino, Novgorod Region, Russia

Satellite imagery shows Vladimir Putin's residential complex in Roshchino, Novgorod Region, Russia Aug. 31, 2023.  (Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters)

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that U.S. national security officials concluded Ukraine did not target Putin or any of his residences in the alleged drone incident.

The Journal said the finding was supported by a CIA assessment that determined no attempted attack on Putin occurred, citing a U.S. official briefed on the intelligence.

Instead, Ukraine, they said, was believed to be targeting a military site it had previously struck in the same region but not near Putin’s residence, the official said.

Ukrainian officials have continued to reject the allegations, with a military drone expert claiming the video provided little evidence of an attempted strike on one of Russia’s most heavily secured locations.

UKRAINE SAYS IT CARRIED OUT FIRST-EVER UNDERWATER DRONE STRIKE ON RUSSIAN SUBMARINE IN NOVOROSSIYSK

drone and russian serviceman

Russia releases drone footage of the alleged Ukraine attack on Putin's residence. (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters )

"This footage, unfortunately, does not offer proof of anything other than that there is a wrecked drone on the ground somewhere being stood over by a Russian serviceman," Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell told Fox News Digital.

Chell, whose firm supplies drones to the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies, said the drone shown in the video looked ill-suited for such a mission.

"The attacks that occurred on Dec. 29 were also hundreds of kilometers away," he added.

"The engines on the drone in this new footage are very small, and though capable of multiple hours of flight with the type of fixed-wing drone displayed, it would be extremely slow and unsophisticated.

"This drone is not untypical of many Ukraine drones, but these would only be used for infrastructure targets and woefully ineffective in an attack on a facility the likes of Putin’s residence," Chell concluded.

PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA WON'T LAUNCH NEW ATTACKS ON OTHER COUNTRIES 'IF YOU TREAT US WITH RESPECT'

drone

The Russian Defense ministry shows a downed drone after an alleged drone attack on Putin's residence. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via Reuters )

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi also dismissed the footage as "laughable," saying Kyiv was "absolutely confident that no such attack took place," according to Reuters.

Russia alleges the drone was part of a broader Ukrainian operation targeting Putin’s residence earlier this week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted 91 drones had been intercepted en route to Putin’s residence, a figure that appeared to conflict with earlier Defense Ministry statements.

The ministry initially reported that 89 drones were shot down across eight regions, including 18 over Novgorod, before revising the numbers upward. 

RUSSIA ALLEGES ATTACK ON PUTIN RESIDENCE AS UKRAINE DENIES CLAIM AHEAD OF TRUMP TALKS

Ukraine drones battlefield

A Ukrainian air intelligence soldier carries a drone in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine, May 10, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Only after Lavrov’s remarks did the Defense Ministry claim that 49 drones intercepted over Bryansk — nearly 300 miles from Valdai — were also targeting the presidential residence.

The timing of the allegations has also drawn scrutiny, coming shortly after what Moscow described publicly as a positive meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida.

Zelenskyy also called the alleged drone attack a "complete fabrication," saying it was designed to justify further Russian strikes and undermine diplomatic efforts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected Ukraine’s denials and said Moscow would toughen its diplomatic stance.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

