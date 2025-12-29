Zelenskyy denies Russian claim that Ukraine attacked Putin residence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed back Monday against a report that Kyiv attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, calling the allegation a "complete fabrication."

According to Reuters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine tried to strike Putin's home in Novgorod, located in northern Russia, and that Moscow intends to retaliate.

"This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building."

"Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomacy," the Ukrainian leader continued. "To the contrary, Russia always takes such steps. This is one of many differences between us."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.