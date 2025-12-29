Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Zelenskyy denies Russian claim that Ukraine attacked Putin residence

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
President Trump, Zelenskyy discuss peace plan after Mar-a-Lago meeting Video

President Trump, Zelenskyy discuss peace plan after Mar-a-Lago meeting

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to reporters in Florida following their meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed back Monday against a report that Kyiv attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, calling the allegation a "complete fabrication."

According to Reuters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine tried to strike Putin's home in Novgorod, located in northern Russia, and that Moscow intends to retaliate.

"This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building."

"Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomacy," the Ukrainian leader continued. "To the contrary, Russia always takes such steps. This is one of many differences between us."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue