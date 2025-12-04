Powerful Israel-backed clan leader who fought Hamas murdered in Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A powerful anti-Hamas clan leader protecting civilians in Gaza and allegedly backed by Israel has been murdered in Rafah, according to multiple reports.

Yasser Abu Shabab, head of the Abu Shabab militia, known locally as the "Popular Forces" of the Gaza Strip, had risen to prominence for his cooperation with Israel against Hamas' influence in the region, according to analysts.

"Abu Shabab militia helped Israel to protect the locals and prevent Hamas from harming them," Professor Kobi Michael, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and the Misgav Institute told Fox News Digital.

DOZENS KILLED IN GAZA AS VIOLENCE ERUPTS BETWEEN HAMAS AND ARMED CLANS

"Hamas has become deeply troubled because of these militias and makes its utmost efforts to dismantle them. It perceives them as a real threat, but the fact that Abu Shabab was murdered by a rival, Hamula, indicates that it will not be enough just to disarm Hamas.

"Still, without an effective alternative governance to Hamas, the Strip will deteriorate into chaos."

As reported by Fox News Digital in July, Abu Shabab’s group began forming in early 2024 after the IDF entered Rafah and Hamas started to lose control of the area.

AFTER TRUMP DECLARES ‘WAR IS OVER,’ HAMAS EXECUTES RIVALS IN GAZA TO REASSERT CONTROL

Allegedly operating under Israeli protection, his men were escorting aid trucks, distributing supplies and asserting control over parts of eastern Rafah.

On Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported sources claiming Abu Shabab was initially wounded in a clan-related confrontation. He was subsequently evacuated to a hospital in southern Israel, where he later died from his injuries.

The Popular Forces later released a statement, also cited by The Jerusalem Post, confirming Abu Shabab’s death and insisting he had been killed while attempting to resolve a local dispute.

WARFARE EXPERT CALLS GAZA REBUILDING PLAN 'DISNEYLAND STRATEGY' TO DEFEAT HAMAS

The group vowed to continue its operations until "the last terrorist was eliminated in Gaza," adding that it would keep pursuing "a bright and secure future for our people who believe in peace," the outlet said.

In a past interview with Ynet, Abu Shabab said, "We will not leave the Gaza Strip and will continue to fight Hamas until the last one is dead."

A senior U.N. official, Georgios Petropoulos, also once referred to him as "the self-styled power broker of east Rafah," according to a previous New York Times interview.

ISRAEL SAYS HAMAS VIOLATED CEASEFIRE WITH 'MULTIPLE ATTACKS' LEADING TO IDF RESPONSE

"Israel has never believed that these militias can replace Hamas or become an effective ruler of the Gaza Strip," added Michael.

"But both sides have a common enemy — Hamas. On the other hand, these militias were and are against Hamas and willing to fight Hamas. Israel perceived these militias as another operational tool in its war against Hamas and established cooperation with them based on local interests and essence."

According to Reuters, Abu Shabab’s militia continued operating from Israeli-controlled areas of southern Gaza following the U.S.-backed ceasefire in October.

IDF STRIKES HAMAS 'TERRORIST TARGETS' ACROSS GAZA FOLLOWING REPORTED CEASEFIRE VIOLATION

On Nov. 18, the group posted a video showing fighters preparing for a security sweep to "clear Rafah of terror," referencing Hamas forces believed to be hiding in the area.

As reported by Fox News Digital, the ceasefire created a new landscape of militias, clan groups and networks as Hamas’ control weakened throughout the region, including the Popular Forces in Rafah.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The situation is very fragile and unstable as long as Hamas is able to operate freely in Gaza," Michael added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the IDF and Israeli government for comment.