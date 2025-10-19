Israel says Hamas violated ceasefire with 'multiple attacks' leading to IDF response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

`The Israeli military conducted strikes against Hamas in Gaza after accusing the terrorist organization of repeatedly violating its ceasefire agreement on Sunday.

An Israeli military official confirmed the strikes to Fox News on Sunday, pointing to attacks by Hamas since Friday. The official says the attacks on Israeli forces all took place beyond the line behind which Israel had withdrawn under the terms of the agreement.

"The terror organization Hamas carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces beyond the yellow line. The attacks included an RPG shot at a military force, and a sniper fire against a military force," the official told Fox News in a statement.

"Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area, east to the yellow line. This is a bold violation of the ceasefire," the official added.

HAMAS ACCEPTS TRUMP PEACE PLAN ENDING 2 YEARS OF WAR IN GAZA, RETURNING HOSTAGES

Israel has responded by striking areas in the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

The reported attacks on Israeli troops comes after Hamas spent days fighting Palestinian rival groups after the ceasefire went into effect.

ISRAELI TROOPS 'OPEN FIRE' ON SUSPECTS WHO APPROACHED SOLDIERS IN NORTHERN GAZA

According to Reuters, Hamas executed at least 33 people in recent days in what officials described as a campaign to "show strength" after the ceasefire. Israeli sources say most of those killed belonged to families accused of collaborating with Israel or supporting rival militias.

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday warned on Saturday that Hamas may break the peace agreement with a "planned attack" on Palestinian civilians.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the department said in a statement on social media. "The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms."

"The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole," the statement continued.

President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Friday that continued attacks on Palestinians would force the U.S. and Israel to intervene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," he wrote on X.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report