Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

IDF strikes Hamas 'terrorist targets' across Gaza following reported ceasefire violation

Israel vows to 'remove any imminent threat' facing its troops that remain in Gaza

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
US working with Israel to reach a peace agreement in the Middle East Video

US working with Israel to reach a peace agreement in the Middle East

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst speaks about the implementations of a broader peace plan regarding the ceasefire and remaining hostages on 'Special Report'.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s military said it "began striking Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip" on Wednesday following the latest reported ceasefire violation. 

"Earlier today, several terrorists opened fire toward the area where IDF soldiers are operating in Khan Younis. This action constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.  

"In response, the IDF began striking Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip," it added, noting that no Israeli troops were injured in the incident. 

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in the area and will continue to operate to remove any imminent threat," Israel’s military said.  

NETANYAHU CALLS ON NEIGHBORING NATIONS TO JOIN ISRAEL IN 'EXPELLING HAMAS' FROM REGION 

Smoke rises into the air following airstrikes in eastern Gaza

Smoke billows over residential areas in eastern Gaza after Israeli forces carried out new strikes on Nov. 18, 2025.  (Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Oct. 10. 

The IDF also said Monday that it struck "terrorists operating in a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh area in southern Lebanon." 

"The compound was used by Hamas terrorists for training and exercises in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, several steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians," it added.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL BACKS TRUMP'S GAZA PEACE PLAN

Personnel working at facility monitoring Gaza ceasefire

Personnel work at the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), a command center where the U.S. and allied forces coordinate with Israeli counterparts to monitor the truce in Gaza, in the southern Israeli town of Kiryat Gat on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.  (Ahikam Seri/AFP via Getty Images)

The same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on neighboring nations to join in the Jewish state's fight to expel Hamas out of the region. 

"Israel extends its hand in peace and prosperity to all of our neighbors and calls on them to normalize relations with Israel and join us in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region," Netanyahu's office wrote on X.

Person walks among damage and debris in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip

Damage is seen in the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.  (Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

The statement follows the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) endorsement of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza. The council adopted the plan, which would end the war and deploy an international stabilization force, on Monday. 

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf and Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue