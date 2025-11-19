IDF strikes Hamas 'terrorist targets' across Gaza following reported ceasefire violation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s military said it "began striking Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip" on Wednesday following the latest reported ceasefire violation.

"Earlier today, several terrorists opened fire toward the area where IDF soldiers are operating in Khan Younis. This action constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response, the IDF began striking Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip," it added, noting that no Israeli troops were injured in the incident.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in the area and will continue to operate to remove any imminent threat," Israel’s military said.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Oct. 10.

The IDF also said Monday that it struck "terrorists operating in a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh area in southern Lebanon ."

"The compound was used by Hamas terrorists for training and exercises in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, several steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians," it added.

The same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on neighboring nations to join in the Jewish state's fight to expel Hamas out of the region.

"Israel extends its hand in peace and prosperity to all of our neighbors and calls on them to normalize relations with Israel and join us in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region," Netanyahu's office wrote on X.

The statement follows the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) endorsement of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza. The council adopted the plan, which would end the war and deploy an international stabilization force, on Monday.

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf and Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.