Israel

Anti-Hamas Gaza militias reject terror group, declare support for Trump’s peace plan

'We see in President Trump’s plan a path to halt the bloodshed and bring peace to the Middle East,' one militia leader says

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
Exclusive video from the Center for Peace Communications shows anti-Hamas militia leaders in Gaza expressing support for Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan to end the conflict. (Video: The Center for Peace Communications.)

JERUSALEM — As negotiations continue in Egypt on the U.S. roadmap for peace, Fox News Digital obtained video from the U.S.-based Center for Peace Communications (CPC), revealing that anti-Hamas militias have endorsed President Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

This comes amid reports of heavy fighting last week between an anti-Hamas clan and terrorists from the jihadi Hamas movement in a neighborhood in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip that could mark a sea change in local governance in the war-ravaged area. 

Yaser abu Shabab, anti-Hamas militia leader in Gaza.

Yaser Abu Shabab, who leads an anti-Hamas militia in Gaza, said "We see in President Trump’s plan a path to halt the bloodshed and bring peace to the Middle East."  (The Center for Peace Communications)

The full-throttle support from the anti-Hamas militias for Trump’s plan could potentially mean more trouble for the terrorist movement that has ruled Gaza with an iron fist for the last 17 years.

Three of the anti-Hamas militias publicly endorsed Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, according to the CPC video. Yasser Abu Shabab, the head of the Popular Forces militia in Rafah, said, "We see in President Trump’s plan a path to halt the bloodshed and bring peace to the Middle East." 

WHO IS THE GAZAN CHALLENGING HAMAS RULE, AND DOES HE HAVE A CHANCE?

Anti-Hamas protests

Palestinians demonstrate in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City against Hamas rule and call for an end to the war. Gaza City, Mar 26, 2025.  (TPS-IL)

Ashraf Al-Mansi, leader of the Popular Northern Forces, said, "We, in the People’s Army, Northern Forces in the Gaza Strip, extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to U.S. President Donald Trump." 

Rami Hillis, the leader of the Popular Defense Forces, said his organization and the honorable clans in the Gaza Strip "will exert our utmost efforts and our capabilities to ensure the success of this proposal." Two years ago, on Oct. 7, the Hamas terrorist movement invaded Israel and slaughtered roughly 1,200 people, including more than 40 American citizens.

Hamas terrorists emerge in a show of strength escorting Red Cross vehicles carrying 3 Israeli hostages to be released as part of the cease-fire deal. 

Hamas terrorists emerge in a show of strength escorting Red Cross vehicles carrying 3 Israeli hostages to be released as part of the cease-fire deal.  (TPS-IL)

"This marks the first time that anti-Hamas militias have proven on the ground their ability to challenge Hamas in open combat and to expel them from their areas. We have seen minor clashes before, but this seems to mark a major escalation," said Michael Nahum from CPC.

The CPC, along with an American news organization, the Free Press, posted footage on X about the deadly clashes on Friday that reportedly resulted in the killing of 20 Hamas terrorists, including a commander.

AS TRUMP’S GAZA DEAL NEARS, FAMILY WARNS ISRAEL NOT TO FREE ANOTHER SINWAR

According to the CPC, the infamous Hamas "Sahm Unit," which is "known for brutally suppressing Gazan dissident voices, went to Khan Younis" with the goal of arresting local Palestinians and "transferring them to a hospital for interrogation and possible execution." 

On the same day as the clashes, Israel Defense Forces disclosed that Hamas had built sophisticated terrorist tunnels on the compounds of two hospitals — the Jordanian Field Hospital and Hamad Hospital — in the Gaza Strip. The tunnel adjacent to the Jordanian hospital contained a workshop for the production of missiles. The use of hospitals and medical facilities as weapons areas by Hamas is considered a war crime under the Geneva Convention.

Yaser Abu Shabab in Gaza

Yaser Abu Shabab seen with members of his militia. Shabab is standing, second to the right. (Center for Peace Communications)

Hamas claims it entered Khan Younis to detain Palestinians who are collaborating with Israel. The al-Mujaida clan in southern Gaza resisted the Hamas assault of roughly 50 Hamas terrorists aboard five pickup trucks armed to the teeth, including with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. Hamas reportedly murdered five members of the large al-Mujaida family.

The anti-Hamas militias have reportedly received support from Israel. Nahum said they are growing, and there are now four and probably as many as 10 militias across the Gaza Strip. "For the first time in a generation, we really might be looking at the end of Hamas rule in Gaza," said Nahum.

There are an estimated 20,000 Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, according to some assessments.

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

