World

Middle East officials look toward second phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire with two hostages left in Gaza

On the eve of a key meeting, the remains of Israeli hostage Dror Or were returned, leaving two deceased hostages in Gaza

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Trump meets with freed Israeli hostages Video

Trump meets with freed Israeli hostages

Trump praised the freed hostages as heroes as he honored them in a White House ceremony. (Credit: @MargoMartin47 via X)

Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian officials met Wednesday in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

The meeting is said to have included Turkey and Egypt's intelligence chiefs, as well as Qatar's prime minister, according to reports.

"During the meeting, [they] also agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil Military Coordination Center to eliminate all obstacles to ensure the continuity of the ceasefire and to prevent further violations," a Turkish source told Reuters, adding that they also discussed countering Israeli ceasefire violations.

US-BACKED AID GROUP ENDS GAZA MISSION AFTER DEFYING HAMAS THREATS, UN CRITICISM

Red Cross vehicles in Gaza

Red Cross personnel wait to head towards an area within the so-called "yellow line" to which Israeli troops withdrew under the ceasefire in Gaza City on Nov. 12, 2025. (Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Despite Hamas and Israel accusing each other of violating the U.S.-brokered agreement, mediators are still looking to move to the next stage.

The second phase of the deal involves the deployment of an international stabilization force and the development of an international body to govern Gaza. It also includes the disarmament of Hamas. Additionally, Israel will move further from the so-called "yellow line" ahead of the international force taking over, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli soldier looks into Gaza

An Israeli soldier looks out at destroyed buildings, as seen from a guard position at an Israeli military outpost within the borders of the "yellow line" in the Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City in the Gaza Strip on Nov. 5, 2025.  (Nir Elias/Reuters)

IDF ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF DECEASED ISRAELI HOSTAGE REMAINS THROUGH RED CROSS

On Tuesday, Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians in exchange for the remains of Israeli hostage Dror Or. Israel has said that Or and his wife, Yonat Or, were killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Kibbutz Be'eri. 

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that as their house caught on fire, Dror and Yonat evacuated their children through a window in the safe room, saving their lives. The couple split up in an attempt to escape, but they were both murdered by the terrorists. Two of their children, Noam and Alma, were taken hostage.

On Nov. 25, 2023, Noam and Alma were released in the first hostage exchange, exactly two years before their father's remains would be returned to Israel.

Israeli hostage Dror Or

This undated photo provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum shows Israeli hostage Dror Or, who was abducted and brought to Gaza in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP)

The remains of two hostages — one Israeli, Ran Gvili, and one Thai national, Sudthisak Rinthalak — are still in Gaza. 

Hamas has committed to upholding its end of the deal and returning both, but did not give a timeline on when that may happen, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

