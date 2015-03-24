Pope beatifying Paul VI at end of remarkable synod drawing parallels to Paul's reforms

next Image 1 of 3

Pope Francis is celebrating the beatification Mass for Pope Paul VI, concluding the remarkable meeting of bishops that has drawn parallels to the tumultuous reforms of the Second Vatican Council which Paul oversaw and implemented.

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI was on hand for Sunday's Mass, which took place just hours after bishops approved a document outlining a more pastoral approach to ministering to Catholic families.

They failed to reach consensus on the two most divisive issues at the synod: on welcoming gays and divorced and civilly remarried couples. But the issues remain up for discussion ahead of another meeting next year.

While the synod scrapped its ground-breaking welcome, the fact that the issues are on the table is significant given that they had been taboo until Francis' papacy.