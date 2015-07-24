Police: Gunmen rob store in a Paris suburb, 10 people trapped inside

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Police say that a group of gunmen have broken into a store in a suburban Paris shopping center and 10 people are trapped inside.

Special police units are surrounding the Primark store in the town of Villeneuve-la-Garenne, according to a Paris regional police official. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The official said the assailants were trying to rob the store and entered around 6:30 a.m. (0430GMT). The official said it was unclear whether the 10 people trapped inside are being held hostage or are hiding from the gunmen.