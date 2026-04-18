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Ukraine

Moscow-born gunman dead after Kyiv shooting rampage leaves at least 6 dead, 14 wounded: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's security service has labeled the attack an act of terrorism

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Russian man killed by special forces after Kyiv mass shooting Video

Russian man killed by special forces after Kyiv mass shooting

A Moscow native was killed by authorities after allegedly opening fire, killing at least six people and wounding several others, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Obtained by Will Stewart via East2West)

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A Russian gunman was killed by special forces Saturday in Ukraine after opening fire at a supermarket in Kyiv, killing six people and wounding 14 others — including a 12‑year‑old boy.

The 58-year-old shooter long resided in the Donetsk region and was born in Moscow, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

He took at least four hostages, killed one of them, and fatally shot four others on the street, Zelenskyy said. Another woman died at a hospital from her injuries.

Graphic video captured by witnesses showed the gunman shooting at a victim within close range on the street. Other bodies were seen lying on the pavement and in courtyards.

The gunman was seen walking with a weapon on the street.

The gunman was seen walking with a weapon on the street. (Obtained by Will Stewart)

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Ukranian special forces stormed the convenience store after 40 minutes of failed negotiations, according to Klymenko.

At least fourteen people were wounded in the attack, though officials cautioned the number may rise as people continue to seek medical assistance.

Among the injured is a 12‑year‑old boy and a supermarket security guard, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The gunman was pictured dead in the convenience store.

The gunman was pictured dead in the convenience store. (Obtained by Will Stewart)

NINE DEAD, 13 WOUNDED IN SECOND TURKISH MASS SHOOTING IN TWO DAYS

Zelenskyy said the shooter also set fire to an apartment prior to the attack, though it is unclear if any injuries resulted from the arson.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Zelenskyy wrote in an X post. "...We wish all the wounded a swift recovery."

The gunman had previously been prosecuted for criminal offenses, but held a valid weapons permit, according to authorities. Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are investigating.

The gunman was seen holding and shooting a weapon in the street.

The gunman was seen holding and shooting a weapon in the street. (Obtained by Will Stewart)

GUNMAN OPENS FIRE AT HIGH SCHOOL IN TURKEY, WOUNDING AT LEAST 16

Ukraine’s security service labeled the attack an act of terrorism.

"All available information about him and the motives behind his actions is being thoroughly investigated," Zelenskyy said. "Every detail must be verified."

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One of the shooter's neighbors, Hanna Kulyk, 75, described him as an "educated, refined man," who lived alone and did not socialize often.

"You’d never guess he was some kind of criminal," Kulyk told The Associated Press.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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