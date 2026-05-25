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China

At least 82 killed after massive gas explosion rips through coal mine in China

120 others were hospitalized after the blast at the Liushenyu mine

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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At least 82 people were killed and more than 120 others hospitalized after a massive gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in China late Friday, according to the Associated Press (AP). Two people remained missing.

The catastrophic blast at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, located in China’s northern Shanxi province, marked the country’s deadliest mining disaster in recent years.

Local officials, who have launched an investigation into the incident, said they uncovered "serious violations" by the mine’s operator, Shanxi Tongzhou Coal & Coke Group.

The explosion also triggered a wave of heightened safety inspections across China’s coal sector, tightening the supply outlook for coking coal and sending prices soaring Monday, according to Reuters.

EARTHQUAKE 50 MILES FROM MOUNT EVEREST LEAVES AT LEAST 95 DEAD IN TIBET

large group of first responders walking

Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

According to the AP, the explosion triggered a chaotic scene where thick smoke engulfed the mine and suffocated many victims underground.

One miner lost consciousness, while many others suffered from toxic gas exposure, the outlet added, citing state broadcaster CCTV.

The explosion has reportedly intensified scrutiny from Chinese officials, who said investigators found multiple violations at the site, though details remain unclear.

8 SKIERS FOUND DEAD, 1 MISSING AFTER MASSIVE LAKE TAHOE AVALANCHE

large 5-story building

A deadly gas explosion ripped through the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China on May 23, 2026. (China Daily via REUTERS)

In 2024, China’s National Mine Safety Administration had previously classified the mine as disaster-prone due to its "high gas content," the AP reported.

State media also reported that blueprints provided by the mine did not match the site’s actual layout, complicating rescue operations, the outlet added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a full-scale effort to rescue those still missing and ordered a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable, the AP said, citing official Xinhua News Agency.

SIBANYE WORKERS BEGIN TO SURFACE AFTER ACCIDENT AT SOUTH AFRICAN GOLD MINE

first responders approach parking lot

Following a major gas explosion, rescuers arrive at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

The state-run outlet later reported that company officials connected to the disaster had been "placed under control," according to the AP.

China has suffered a string of deadly mining disasters in recent decades even as officials have pledged to strengthen oversight of the sector.

In 2023, at least 53 people were killed in Inner Mongolia following reports of a collapse at an open-pit mine.

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In 2009, a reported explosion at a coal mine in Heilongjiang province left 108 people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bonny Chu is a Breaking and Trending News Writer for Fox News Digital

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