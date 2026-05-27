Crash involving speeding train, minibus in Belgium leaves 4 dead including 2 children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A speeding passenger train tore into a minibus packed with children in Belgium on Tuesday, crushing the vehicle and killing four people — including two children — and leaving five other children critically injured.

The violent collision happened during the morning rush near the town of Buggenhout, about 20 miles northwest of Brussels, in what officials described as one of the country’s worst rail accidents in recent history.

Authorities said the minibus appeared to drive through a closed railway crossing barrier moments before it was struck by the train, which was traveling at about 75 mph. Security camera footage showed the bus moving across the tracks before impact.

A total of nine people were aboard the bus. The bus driver, an escort and two children ages 12 and 15 were killed, according to the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office. The five surviving children were hospitalized with serious injuries.

VIDEO SHOWS THE MOMENT A PASSENGER TRAIN SMASHES INTO AN SUV, DRIVER ESCAPES WITH SECONDS TO SPARE

"What we do know is that the barrier was closed and the red light was on," spokesperson Lisa De Wilde told reporters, adding that investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The driver appeared to have plowed through the crossing barrier, Federal Police spokesperson An Berger said. Belgian rail operator Infrabel said the crossing system was functioning properly at the time of the crash.

"The impact was extremely violent," Infrabel spokesperson Frédéric Sacré told Belgian broadcaster RTBF, adding that the train operator had "no time to brake" before the collision.

DRIVER, VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN ILLINOIS AFTER-SCHOOL CAMP CRASH THAT LEFT 4 DEAD, INCLUDING CHILDREN

An Associated Press journalist at the scene reported that the minibus was overturned with its front end completely crushed, while the train itself suffered relatively minor damage.

Officials said roughly 100 passengers were aboard the train, though no injuries were reported among them. Rail traffic in the area was suspended as emergency crews responded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he was "deeply moved by the horrific accident in Buggenhout," offering condolences to the victims’ families in a social media post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.