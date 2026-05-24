'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump-Netanyahu public 'rift' masked unified front against Iran, analyst says

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Intensifying leaks and tense phone calls between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting a relationship breakdown over Iran were part of a calculated strategic effort to keep Tehran guessing, a leading defense analyst told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The public display, which projected American diplomatic patience while shutting out Jerusalem, covertly laid the groundwork for a unified front, he said.

The strategy culminated in a weekend synchronization phase, with Trump and Netanyahu showcasing total alignment by Sunday, suggested Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and the Misgav Institute.

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Axios had reported Thursday that a difficult call between the leaders focused on a revised U.S. proposal sent to Iran via Pakistan, which Netanyahu reportedly rejected in favor of renewed military action to degrade Tehran’s infrastructure.

One U.S. source told the outlet that "Netanyahu’s hair was on fire" after the exchange.

Separately, weekend reports suggested Israeli leaders were being marginalized from U.S.-Iran negotiations after Netanyahu’s prewar push for a joint campaign to topple the Iranian regime failed to materialize.

Netanyahu broke his silence Sunday, posting on X to declare absolute solidarity with the White House and project a unified stance.

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"The partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger," Netanyahu shared on X. "My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

Michael viewed the public friction and targeted leaks as a calculated tactical feint designed to keep Tehran blindsided.

"Neither President Trump nor Prime Minister Netanyahu has any interest in any crisis, but by leaking the story of a crisis between Trump and Netanyahu, the Iranians might find themselves surprised by the timing of the next military attack," Michael said.

"The leak created a sense of disagreement between the two leaders and positions Trump as the leader who gives another chance to the diplomatic path despite the pressures of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

"Trump understands who the Iranians are."

The final synchronization followed a weekend phone call in which Trump reassured Netanyahu that any final agreement with Iran would fully dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program.

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Netanyahu also said Trump also "reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon."

Washington has been keeping Jerusalem updated on the negotiations "over a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and enter negotiations toward a final agreement on the points that remain in dispute," an official statement read.

Following the Sunday call, Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his "exceptional commitment to Israel’s security."

"Netanyahu’s last post about his last conversation with Trump can be understood as the ultimate closure to this deception and any accusations," Michael added.

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"This is trying to prepare the Israeli public for the idea that everything was fully coordinated with the U.S., and the diplomatic developments will serve the Israeli interest."

Michael added, however, that skepticism remained in Jerusalem over whether the gaps between the U.S. and Iran will be bridged, or whether "Trump will accept the Iranian position" remained.