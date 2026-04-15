Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Parents

Nine dead, 13 wounded in second Turkish mass shooting in two days

14-year-old boy allegedly used guns belonging to his former police officer father, officials say

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old boy is dead after allegedly killing at least nine people and wounding 13 more at a Turkish middle school Wednesday, according to media and official reports.

The boy reportedly carried out the violent attack, the second of its kind in as many days in Turkey, with guns belonging to his father, a former police officer, according to regional governor Mukerrem Unluer.

"A student came to school with guns that we believe belonged to his father in his backpack. He entered two classrooms and opened fire randomly, causing injuries and deaths," Unluer told reporters at the scene, per multiple media reports.

Eight of the deaths were students, while the other was of a teacher, Turkey's Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci told reporters, per Reuters.

TRUMP SQUEEZED BETWEEN ISRAEL AND TURKEY AS NETANYAHU, ERDOGAN ESCALATE FEUD

An injured student receiving medical help from paramedics in Kahramanmaras, Turkey

Paramedics provide medical assistance to an injured student after a deadly school shooting in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on April 15, 2026. (Ihlas News Agency/Reuters)

Ciftci was also adamant that this was a "sole incident" and not a terror attack.

The shooting took place at Ayser Çalık Middle School in Turkey's Kahramanmaras region, roughly 140 miles west of the high school where another student killed himself after injuring 16 others in a shooting one day earlier.

Shooting deaths are rare in Turkey, with just over 2.6 per 100,000 residents every year, compared to the U.S.'s 14.5. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and go through a rigorous medical clearance and background check process.

Firearm acquisition is, however, considerably more expedient for professionals with certain careers, such as law enforcement.

People wait in front of the school building after a deadly shooting in Turkey

People wait in front of the school building after a deadly shooting, in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, April 15, 2026. (Reuters/IHA (Ihlas News Agency))

Despite the difficulties, Turkey has now been rocked by two mass shootings in two days. In response, the government has urged citizens not to spread misinformation and to protect the peace.

TURKEY’S NATO ROLE UNDER SCRUTINY AMID NEW REPORT ON HAMAS, MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD TIES

An injured person being carried to an ambulance after a school shooting in Kahramanmaras, Turkey

An injured person is carried to an ambulance following a school shooting in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on April 15, 2026. (IHA/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters)

"Managing the process with sound judgment, protecting societal peace, and particularly ensuring the psychological security of our children are of utmost importance," the country's Ministry of Communications also posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is essential for our media organizations to act with the utmost sense of responsibility in their broadcasting policies," the post continued, adding that "such incidents create a highly fertile ground for disinformation."

Four chief inspectors and four inspector generals have been assigned to an investigation into the incident, the Turkish Ministry of the Interior wrote on X.

Close modal

Continue