Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

World

Three wounded in Swiss train station 'bladed weapon' attack, phrase 'Allahu Akbar' allegedly shouted

Police noted after the incident that the motive is under investigation

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man suspected of attacking three individuals at a train station in Switzerland on Thursday morning has been arrested, according to Zurich Cantonal Police.

"About 30 meters away, I heard a man behind me shout 'Allahu akbar' five or six times, very emotionally and agitatedly," one witness reported recalled to the outlet Blick.

"Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by police. He is a 31-year-old Swiss national," Zurich Cantonal Police said.

DEADLY SUICIDE BLAST RIPS THROUGH PAKISTAN TRAIN ROUTE, KILLING AT LEAST 23

Police vehicle outside of Winterthur train station in Switzerland

A police vehicle is parked in front of Winterthur train station following a stabbing attack in Winterthur, Switzerland, Thursday, May 28, 2026 (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)

The three wounded Swiss nationals, ages 28, 43 and 52, were transported to the hospital, according to the release.

2 JEWISH MEN STABBED IN LONDON ATTACK CLASSIFIED AS TERRORISM

Police in Switzerland

Police officers remove tape following a stabbing attack at the train station in Winterthur, Switzerland, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)

"The motive for the attack is under investigation," the release added.

Zurich Cantonal Police did not provide Fox News Digital with additional information on the incident besides saying a press conference is planned Thursday afternoon about the incident.

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY ROTC CADETS DISARM ISIS SUPPORTER SHOUTING 'ALLAHU AKBAR' DURING SHOOTING: OFFICIALS

Police vehicle in front of train station in Switzerland

Commuters walk past a police vehicle parked in front of the central train station where a man wounded three people with a bladed weapon in Winterthur, near Zurich on May 28, 2026. (ARND WIEGMANN / AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together with the Zurich cantonal police, the Winterthur city police, the SBB transport police, the rescue service of the Winterthur cantonal hospital and Zurich protection & rescue were deployed. More information will follow this afternoon," the press release noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue