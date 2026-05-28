Three wounded in Swiss train station 'bladed weapon' attack, phrase 'Allahu Akbar' allegedly shouted

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A man suspected of attacking three individuals at a train station in Switzerland on Thursday morning has been arrested, according to Zurich Cantonal Police.

"About 30 meters away, I heard a man behind me shout 'Allahu akbar' five or six times, very emotionally and agitatedly," one witness reported recalled to the outlet Blick.

"Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by police. He is a 31-year-old Swiss national," Zurich Cantonal Police said.

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The three wounded Swiss nationals, ages 28, 43 and 52, were transported to the hospital, according to the release.

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"The motive for the attack is under investigation," the release added.

Zurich Cantonal Police did not provide Fox News Digital with additional information on the incident besides saying a press conference is planned Thursday afternoon about the incident.

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"Together with the Zurich cantonal police, the Winterthur city police, the SBB transport police, the rescue service of the Winterthur cantonal hospital and Zurich protection & rescue were deployed. More information will follow this afternoon," the press release noted.