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Hamas

Israel eliminates head of Hamas' military wing in Gaza strike

Mohammed Odeh led Hamas' military wing following the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, IDF says

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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The new head of Hamas’ military wing has been taken out by Israeli forces in an airstrike. 

Mohammed Odeh, who was "responsible for planning and coordinating Hamas terrorists’ infiltration and attack targets during the October 7 Massacre," was killed in an operation in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday. 

"Odeh served as the Head of Hamas’ military wing following the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad," according to the IDF, which shared a photo showing Odeh among other now-deceased Hamas leadership. 

"Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction, and wounding of many Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement. "We will continue to pursue anyone who took part in the October 7 massacre. Sooner or later, Israel will reach them all."

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Mohammed Odeh and Hamas leaders stand around table

The Israel Defense Forces said Mohammed Odeh, right, was killed in a recent airstrike in northern Gaza. (IDF)

Haddad was eliminated by an Israeli Air Force strike in Gaza City earlier this month, military officials said.

"The IDF will continue to pursue our enemies, strike them, and hold accountable everyone who took part in the October 7 Massacre. We will not relent until we reach them all — this is our duty to all those who returned and to all our civilians," IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir was quoted as saying following Haddad's death.

The IDF said, "Following the elimination of his predecessors, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar," Haddad had "assumed control of Hamas and worked to rebuild its military capabilities and infrastructure — a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement." 

IDF KILLS KEY HAMAS FOUNDER AND MASTERMIND OF OCT 7 TERROR ATTACK IN ISRAEL

Emergency teams responding to damage at a residential building in Gaza City after airstrikes

Emergency teams responded to a residential building in the Rimal area of Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes on May 26, 2026. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

"Haddad was one of the longest-serving commanders in Hamas and played a key role in its terrorist rule. He climbed the ranks and advanced into crucial positions, then was tasked with coordinating and planning the October 7 Massacre invasion," the IDF said in the announcement of Haddad’s death.

Mourners carrying images of Hamas military wing commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad during a funeral in Gaza City

Mourners carry images of Hamas military wing commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad during a funeral in Gaza City on May 16, 2026. (Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

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 "Throughout the war, he was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity," the IDF added. 

"In every conversation I held with the hostages who returned, the name of the arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad… came up again and again," Zamir said.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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