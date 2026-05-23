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Ukraine

US embassy in Ukraine warns of 'potentially significant air attack' that could happen in next 24 hours

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert Saturday warning that a "potentially significant air attack" could hit the city in the next 24 hours.

The U.S. Mission Ukraine said in a statement, "The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next 24 hours."

"The embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the warning added.

The message follows a warning from Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy that Russia was preparing to strike Ukraine with a hypersonic Oreshnik missile.

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