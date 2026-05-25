Canadian teen girl charged with arson after allegedly torching American baseball team's charter bus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian teenager is facing arson charges after authorities say she torched a charter bus belonging to an American professional baseball team during a road trip to Winnipeg, Canada.

The Kane County Cougars, a U.S.-based independent professional baseball team, were traveling in Canada for games against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

On May 21, law enforcement agencies responded to the team’s bus engulfed in flames outside Blue Cross Park, according to Winnipeg Police Service.

FEDS SAY ARIZONA SUSPECT VANDALIZED ICE FACILITY AND ATTEMPTED TO IGNITE LOBBY AREA

Authorities determined that the fire was intentionally set. Two teenagers were initially taken into custody. A 15-year-old girl has since been charged with arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAM EVACUATES BUS BEFORE IT GOES UP IN FLAMES ON HIGHWAY

The teen was later released into the custody of a responsible adult, police said.

"The entire bus and contents were destroyed," the Winnipeg Police Service said in a release.

AUSTIN POLICE ARREST 2 JUVENILES ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO 12 RANDOM SHOOTINGS INJURING 4 PEOPLE

"We are very disappointed that this could happen to our family-owned company, and the loss of this vehicle will impact our business and operations," Windstar operations manager Jackson Greteman told a CBC Lite.

"We are happy that no one was hurt in this reckless act of vandalism and are co-operating with local authorities," he added.

VIDEO SHOWS TEENS CARVING UP GOLF COURSE GREENS IN RECKLESS STUNT, POLICE SAY

Greteman said damage to the 56-seat bus and destroyed equipment is estimated at roughly $425,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not publicly discussed a possible motive as the investigation continues.