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Fire Disasters

Canadian teen girl charged with arson after allegedly torching American baseball team's charter bus

Kane County Cougars were in Canada for games against the Winnipeg Goldeyes when the 56-seat bus was destroyed

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
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A Canadian teenager is facing arson charges after authorities say she torched a charter bus belonging to an American professional baseball team during a road trip to Winnipeg, Canada.

The Kane County Cougars, a U.S.-based independent professional baseball team, were traveling in Canada for games against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

On May 21, law enforcement agencies responded to the team’s bus engulfed in flames outside Blue Cross Park, according to Winnipeg Police Service.

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Aerial view of the Blue Cross Park.

A Canadian teenager is facing arson charges after police say she set fire to a charter bus carrying the Kane County Cougars during a road trip in Winnipeg. (SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities determined that the fire was intentionally set. Two teenagers were initially taken into custody. A 15-year-old girl has since been charged with arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material.

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The teen was later released into the custody of a responsible adult, police said.

"The entire bus and contents were destroyed," the Winnipeg Police Service said in a release.

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Baseball-Gear-Photo-1.jpg

A New York Yankees photo shows a bag of baseballs on a field. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

"We are very disappointed that this could happen to our family-owned company, and the loss of this vehicle will impact our business and operations," Windstar operations manager Jackson Greteman told a CBC Lite.

"We are happy that no one was hurt in this reckless act of vandalism and are co-operating with local authorities," he added.

VIDEO SHOWS TEENS CARVING UP GOLF COURSE GREENS IN RECKLESS STUNT, POLICE SAY

Baseballs in a bag on the field.

Police in Winnipeg arrested a Canadian teen after a charter bus belonging to an American professional baseball team was destroyed in a fire. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Greteman said damage to the 56-seat bus and destroyed equipment is estimated at roughly $425,000.

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Authorities have not publicly discussed a possible motive as the investigation continues.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.

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