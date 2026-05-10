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Asia

Massive 11,000-carat ruby believed to be second-largest ever found in conflict-ridden country

The purplish-red stone was found near Mogok, the center of Burma's gem industry

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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A massive ruby unearthed in Burma is being hailed as the second-largest ever discovered in the conflict-ridden country.

The ruby weighs about 11,000 carats — about 4.8 pounds — and was unearthed near Mogok in the Mandalay region, the center of Burma’s gem industry and an area affected by ongoing conflict, according to The Associated Press, citing state media. 

The stone was found in mid-April, shortly after the country’s traditional New Year celebrations.

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Myanmar's newly discovered ruby displayed at president office in Naypyitaw

Burma's newly discovered ruby is displayed at the president's office in Naypyitaw on May 7, 2026. (Myanmar Military True News Information Team/AP)

Although it is roughly half the size of a 21,450-carat ruby discovered in 1996, experts say the new find could be more valuable because of its higher quality, the outlet reported.

It has a purplish-red color with slight yellow tones, moderate transparency and a highly reflective surface.

Burmese President Min Aung Hlaing and his cabinet have already inspected the stone in the country's capital of Naypyidaw.

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Myanmar officials inspecting a newly discovered ruby at the president office in Naypyitaw

Burmese officials inspect a newly discovered ruby at the president's office in Naypyidaw on May 7, 2026. (Myanmar Military True News Information Team/AP)

Burma produces up to 90% of the world’s rubies, mostly from Mogok and nearby Mong Hsu. 

The gem trade — both legal and illegal — is a major source of income in the country.

However, rights groups, including Global Witness, have long urged jewelers to avoid buying Burmese gemstones, saying the trade helps fund the country's military governments, according to The Associated Press.

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MYANMAR-MINING-GEMSTONES-RUBY

This photo taken on May 16, 2019, shows miners working in a ruby mine in Mogok, north of Mandalay. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images)

Gem mining also finances ethnic armed groups fighting for autonomy, contributing to Burma’s long-running conflicts.

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The mining regions remain unstable. 

Mogok was seized in July 2024 by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group. Control later returned to the military under a ceasefire deal brokered by China late last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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