Politics

Trump admin ends Temporary Protected Status for Burmese migrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said conditions in Burma, also known as Myanmar, have improved enough for nationals to return

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
The Trump administration on Monday ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burmese migrants, deeming conditions in the country to have improved enough for citizens to return safely.

"This decision restores TPS to its original status as temporary," Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. "Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation." 

Burma, also known as Myanmar, was first designated for TPS in May 2021 by then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In March 2024, Mayorkas extended TPS for Burma for 18 months, making its expiration date Nov. 25, 2025.

TRUMP TERMINATES DEPORTATION PROTECTIONS FOR SOMALI NATIONALS LIVING IN MINNESOTA 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in front of an American flag

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at the Citadel Patriot Dinner at the Citadel on Nov. 6, 2025, in Charleston, S.C.  (Alex Brandon/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in its announcement that the designation will end on Jan. 26, 2026. It noted that Noem came to the decision "after conferring with interagency partners" and that she "further determined that permitting Burmese nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to the national interest of the United States."

USCIS also said that Burmese nationals are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app, which is designed for self-deportations.

Since January 2025, Noem has ended TPS for migrants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Nepal, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Syria and South Sudan.

People march in San Francisco while holding Burmese flags

Hundreds walk across the Golden Gate Bridge during a solidarity march for the people of Burma in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, March 7, 2021.  (Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

FEDERAL JUDGE FINDS 'RACIAL AND DISCRIMINATORY ANIMUS' IN TRUMP MOVE TO CANCEL TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS

USCIS issued a statement on Nov. 13 saying it was "ending exploitation" by ensuring that TPS would be "truly temporary." Additionally, it announced the implementation of "rigorous screening and vetting protocols."

"The distinction between legal and illegal immigration becomes meaningless when both can destroy a country at its foundation," USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in the statement. "Unchecked mass migration floods the American labor market, depressing wages and taking jobs away from hardworking Americans, while straining healthcare, education, and housing systems."

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting on Antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would move to end TPS for Somali migrants in Minnesota following a bombshell report tracing money in the hands to Al-Shabaab terrorists to a series of fraud schemes in the North Star State.

"Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great state, and BILLIONS of dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

