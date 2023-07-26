Man fends off attacker who tries to stab him as shocked onlookers shout for help: video

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A British man fought off an assailant and disarmed him after the attacker stabbed him in the middle of a busy city street.

"We were called to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Kings Road and Slade Road at 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday," a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said of the incident.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene," the spokesperson explained. "On arrival, we discovered on patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital.

Footage obtained by SWNS showed two men wrestling on the ground as traffic continued driving around them and pedestrians stopped to watch. A female witness urged someone to "call the police" while another person said that one man had taken the knife "about 10 times."

The fight ended when one of the men just got up and walked away – seemingly the man who had the knife during the fight.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson confirmed that one male victim suffered "serious injuries" following the July 18 incident, but those injuries were "not life-threatening," and the police would carry out inquiries in the area.

"We’re aware of a video that was shared on social media at the weekend, and we would ask anyone with information to contact us to assist our investigation," the spokesperson added.

Residents who live in the area where the incident occurred described it as "notorious" for crime, particularly drug pushers and gangs, according to Birmingham Live.

The high occupancy of some homes does not help, and residents claim a bail hostel also encountered countless trouble, locals said.

One resident in his 80s claimed he was propositioned several times by prostitutes, each of them "young girls" who are "maybe early 20s, possibly Eastern European."

Birmingham, part of the West Midlands, suffers one of the highest crime rates in the United Kingdom. CrimeRate.co.uk, a data analysis and GIS project that reviews crime trends in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland using open-source police data, found the West Midlands counts 91 reported crimes per 1,000 residents - the fourth-highest rate in the country.