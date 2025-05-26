Life imitates art as ceiling collapses during 'Final Destination' movie screening

A screening of the latest ‘Final Destination’ movie took a scary turn, mimicking a scene straight out of the franchise, when the theater's roof collapsed on viewers in Argentina.

The incident occurred on May 19, when the ceiling collapsed during a showing of "Final Destination: Bloodlines," at Cinema Ocho in La Plata in Buenos Aires, according to Infobae , an Argentina-based digital news outlet.

"The truth is, we hadn’t planned to go to the movies," Fiamma Villaverde told the outlet in a translated interview. "It was my birthday. We were walking and happened upon the theater. Since the tickets were cheaper than the rest of the week, we said, ‘Shall we?’ We went in, bought some popcorn, and went into the theater. The show had just started."

The movie franchise, now in its sixth installment, follows a group of people who narrowly escape death after surviving a mass casualty event, but are then chased down by death and face bizarre, horrific fates.

Villaverde, along with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend, said near the end of the movie, they heard a loud crash.

"There was a really loud noise. At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed, but then a huge piece fell on me," Villaverde shared.

Villaverde added that a portion of the ceiling fell on her, striking her shoulder, back, knee and ankle.

Luckily, she was able to avoid more serious injuries, telling the outlet the debris missed her head because she was leaning on the armrest.

"I asked for my ticket money back," Villaverde said. "While I was waiting, the theater manager came to talk to me. He asked, ‘How do you want to fix this?’ I got angry: ‘How do I want to fix this? I’m going to file a complaint. Just imagine if they hit my daughter in the head! They’re irresponsible!'"

Videos and images circulating on social media show a hole in the ceiling of the theater and pieces of debris spread all over the floor.

"When life imitates art," one user wrote on X, attached with an image of the roof collapse.

"Several injured. No casualties. Of all the films this could’ve happened during," another user wrote.

According to several movie attendees, the recent heavy rain is alleged to have been a factor leading to the roof collapse.

The theater has not yet issued an official statement.

