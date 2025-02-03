Man hit in head by debris from Philadelphia plane crash that broke through diner window

A Philadelphia diner patron was injured Friday when a piece of debris from a medevac jet that crashed in a fiery explosion on a city street hurtled through a window of the restaurant and hit the man in the head.

Surveillance footage from inside the Four Seasons Diner Restaurant on Cottman Avenue, which is about half a mile from the crash site, shows several patrons in booths and a waitress standing nearby when an object suddenly whizzes through the frame.

A male patron seated in a booth is seen grabbing his head as the hat he is wearing flies off his head. The man slumps over as others are seen ducking for cover.

A diner employee told FOX5 Philadelphia that an object flew through a window and struck the customer in the head.

Another employee told WPVI-TV that despite "a lot of bleeding on his head," the man was doing OK.

The crash, which involved a Learjet 55 medevac jet, occurred near the Roosevelt Mall at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, killing at least seven people and injuring 22 others.

The aircraft was departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at the time, en route to Missouri for a fuel stop before heading to Mexico. Four crew members, a young girl and her mother were on board.

Jet Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold told Fox News Digital that a passenger on the flight was a Mexican citizen who was in the U.S. for life-saving medical treatment.

On Sunday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that at least 22 people were injured, and the seventh fatal victim was in a car at the time of the crash.

"Five of the victims remain hospitalized currently, and three of them are in critical condition," the mayor said at the press conference. "We have not, out of respect for their families and their loved ones, shared the names of any of those who have been impacted. Please continue to lift them, their families and loved ones up in prayer."

On Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the scene, which was found eight feet below the site of the initial impact.

Investigators also found the aircraft's enhanced ground proximity warning system, which the NTSB says "could also contain flight data."

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.