Roof collapses at St. Patrick's Day party near University of Pittsburgh, dozens injured

Dozens of people were injured during a St. Patrick's Day celebration near the University of Pittsburgh on Friday, after a roof holding people collapsed on a crowd below.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Pittsburgh police officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the 300 block of Semple Street in Central Oakland for reports of a porch collapse with injuries, according to a statement from the city.

Emergency crews found a collapsed porch in the rear of a residence with a large crowd gathered.

Witnesses reported that several hundred people were in the communal courtyard space behind the home, including some on and below the roof of the porch, when it collapsed.

Pittsburgh EMS took 16 people to the hospital for treatment; 13 were transported in stable condition and three were transported in serious but stable condition, according to the statement.

The majority of the transports were for minor arm and leg injuries and concussions, officials noted. One person is believed to have suffered a leg fracture and at least a dozen people were treated on-scene for minor abrasions.

The Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections responded to the scene and condemned the porch but deemed the residential structure itself to be sound, according to the statement.

University of Pittsburgh Police also responded to the scene and aided city efforts.

"As a reminder, it is never safe to be on rooftops," the University of Pittsburgh Police Department wrote in a post on X.

The University of Pittsburgh declined to confirm to Fox News Digital if any of its students were injured in the incident, saying "it is a City of Pittsburgh matter."

The city told Fox News Digital it does not have "confirmed ages" of those taken to the hospital, only noting their student status was not recorded by EMS at the time of transport.