Scaffolding collapse in NYC sends 3 people to the hospital: FDNY

Fire crews in New York City responded to a scaffolding collapse early Monday morning, sending three people to the hospital.

Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that the call came in at 245 West 29th Street in Manhattan at 8:17 a.m.

The building, not far from Madison Square Garden between 7th and 8th avenues in Chelsea, houses a French restaurant, wardrobe supply and photography business, according to Google. Scaffolding can be seen on Google Maps images.

No building stability issues were discovered, FDNY said. A deputy chief on the scene referred to the scaffolding as a "sidewalk shed."

MALE MODEL CHARGED IN GRUESOME NEW YORK CITY APARTMENT LOBBY STABBING

Video captured by FOX 5 New York at the scene shows debris on the sidewalk and street, with safety crews working to secure the area.

Deputy Chief Michael Varvels said two of the people taken to Bellevue Hospital were in serious condition, and the other was in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Varvels said it is believed a box truck ran into the sidewalk shed, causing the collapse of a 40-foot section, but he said the New York Police Department will continue to investigate.