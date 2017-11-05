Iran's Supreme Leader appoints new Navy chief

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's Supreme Leader has appointed a new Navy chief.

The Sunday report by the TV's website said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Admiral General Hossein Khanzadi as Iran's new Navy commander. His predecessor, Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, has served in the post for 10 years.

Brigadier Khanzadi was a deputy commander in the Iranian Navy Forces before the appointment.

Brigadier Sayyari, 62, has been appointed as Deputy Army Coordinator by Khamenei.