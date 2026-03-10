Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Putin caught executing enormous ‘semi-dark’ ship-to-ship oil transfer in Gulf of Oman

Blacklisted tanker M/V TRUST switched off tracking system during prolonged meeting with anonymous vessel to transfer Russian crude cargo

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Trump warns Iran against disrupting global oil supply Video

Alex Gray and Erin Maguire give their take on the president's warning to Iran, their reaction to Stephen A. Smith throwing his support behind Marco Rubio in 2028 and more.

Russia has turned to its so-called "shadow fleet" to carry out a roughly $29.3 million "semi-dark" ship-to-ship oil transfer in the Gulf of Oman, deliberately sidestepping Western sanctions, according to reports.

Maritime intelligence firm Windward AI reported on March 8 that the Russian-flagged tanker M/V TRUST— a vessel already blacklisted by the U.S., European Union and United Kingdom — carried out a "high-probability" covert crude transfer in Omani territorial waters.

Based on an estimated price of about $90 per barrel on March 10, the cargo involved in the transfer was valued at roughly $29.3 million.

"The timing of the operation coincided with heightened military escalation in the Gulf following Operation Epic Fury, suggesting the vessel exploited regional instability to conduct the transfer under reduced scrutiny," Windward said.

HORMUZ ERUPTS: ATTACKS, GPS JAMMING, HOUTHI THREATS ROCK STRAIT AMID US-ISRAELI STRIKES

Crude Oil Tanker

A crude oil tanker sits anchored in Muscat, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 6, 2026.  (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

The tanker had previously loaded approximately 325,000 barrels of Russian crude oil at the Russian port of Ust-Luga, Windward said.

Windward described the operation as a "semi-dark" activity, meaning one of the vessels transmitted its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal while the other did not.

According to the firm, the M/V TRUST had anchored and switched off its AIS transponder while holding what it called a "prolonged stationary meeting" with another tanker, likely producing an anonymous vessel to transfer cargo process.

TRUMP SAYS IT’S AN ‘HONOR’ TO KEEP STRAIT OF HORMUZ OPEN FOR CHINA AND OTHER COUNTRIES

russian president vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian delegation and some officials ahead of the Istanbul talks, on May 14, 2025 in Moscow, Russia.  (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A fully "dark" meeting, Windward said, typically involves two vessels not transmitting, but in this case only one ship appeared to be broadcasting, creating partial visibility that still complicates tracking efforts.

Such tactics are part of a broader strategy by Moscow to continue exporting crude despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The semi-dark oil transfer comes amid heightened volatility in global energy markets tied to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and limited traffic in the Strait of Hormuz given the joint U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran.

US SIGNALS READINESS TO ESCORT TANKERS THROUGH HORMUZ AS TRAFFIC THINS BUT NO MISSION LAUNCHED

Strait of Hormuz

A navy vessel is seen sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world's oil and gas passes on March 1, 2026.  (Sahar AL ATTAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Oil topped $100 a barrel on March 9 as traders priced in the risk that the conflict was disrupting flows through the Strait, which carries about a fifth of global supply, CNBC reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 9 that Russia — the world’s second-largest oil exporter and holder of the largest natural gas reserves — stands ready to resume long-term energy cooperation with European customers if they choose to return, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that Russia "should not be involved" in the escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran.

His comments followed reports suggesting Moscow may be providing intelligence support to Tehran, though the Kremlin has not publicly confirmed the claims.

On Russia's ship-to-ship semi-dark cargo transfer amid the ongoing conflict and Windward highlighted "operational blind spots that enable illicit maritime activity to proceed largely uninterrupted."

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

