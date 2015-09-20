Hundreds of Lebanese protesters face off with security forces outside parliament in Beirut

next Image 1 of 3

Hundreds of Lebanese protesters are attempting to break through a security cordon outside the country's parliament, the latest in a series of demonstrations that began with a trash crisis but has since expanded to target the country's political class.

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Beirut on Sunday to press their demands for holding government officials accountable and new parliamentary elections. They also want a sustainable solution to the trash piling in the streets of Beirut.

Lebanon's parliament has extended its term twice in a controversial move amid disputes over a new election law. The last elections were in 2009.

By nightfall, hundreds of protesters were being held back by security forces who had cordoned off the square leading to the parliament building.