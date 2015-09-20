Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 5, 2015

Hundreds of Lebanese protesters face off with security forces outside parliament in Beirut

By | Associated Press
    Lebanese anti-government protesters raise their hands as Lebanese riot policemen stand guard and block a road leading to the parliament building during a protest against the on-going trash crisis and government corruption, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. Hundreds of Lebanese protesters pushed through a security cordon as they marched toward parliament on Sunday, the latest in a series of demonstrations that began with a trash crisis but has since expanded to target the country's political class. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – Hundreds of Lebanese protesters are attempting to break through a security cordon outside the country's parliament, the latest in a series of demonstrations that began with a trash crisis but has since expanded to target the country's political class.

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Beirut on Sunday to press their demands for holding government officials accountable and new parliamentary elections. They also want a sustainable solution to the trash piling in the streets of Beirut.

Lebanon's parliament has extended its term twice in a controversial move amid disputes over a new election law. The last elections were in 2009.

By nightfall, hundreds of protesters were being held back by security forces who had cordoned off the square leading to the parliament building.