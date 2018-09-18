'Highly plausible' Pussy Riot member was poisoned, doctor says

It's "highly plausible" a member of anti-Putin feminist punk band Pussy Riot was poisoned in Moscow, doctors said Tuesday, presenting a diagnosis that would make the rocker only the latest in a string of Russian government foes to mysteriously fall ill.

Doctors in Berlin, where Pyotr Verzilov is being treated, couldn't say how any poisoning may have occurred or who could be responsible.

Verzilov has been receiving intensive care since arriving in Berlin from Moscow on Saturday, Dr. Kai-Uwe Eckardt of Berlin’s Charite hospital told reporters. Verzilov’s condition isn’t life-threatening.

The rocker’s symptoms, along with information from relatives and a Moscow hospital, “make it plausible that a poisoning took place,” Eckardt said.

Verzilov fell ill Sept. 11 after attending a friend’s court hearing in Moscow, Eckardt said. Verzilov was admitted to a Russian hospital later that evening after feeling disoriented;. An examination showed widened pupils and doctors treated him for poisoning.

Eckardt said Verzilov's symptoms indicate he's suffering from an anticholinergic syndrome that can result from a disruption of the nervous system that regulates inner organs.

Doctors have theorized the poisoning could have come from a variety of substances, including high doses of some pharmaceuticals and plants that contain particular toxins.

Verzilov is expected to make a full recovery, Eckardt said, and doctors are hopeful he'll suffer no permanent damage.

Verzilov and another Pussy Riot member drew authorities’ fury after the two – together with two other protesters – disrupted the match between Croatia and France during the World Cup final when they ran onto the field wearing police uniforms to protest excessive police powers in Russia.

He and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for the protest. As part of their punishment, they were also banned from sporting events for three years.

Russia is accused in the poisoning in Britain of an ex-spy and his daughter and has also been implicated in the assassinations of other dissidents, some of which involved poisoning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.