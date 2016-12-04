Federal judge in citizenship ceremony: If you don't like Trump, go to another country

Donald Trump's election loomed over a U.S. citizenship ceremony in San Antonio last week, as the judge presiding over the ceremony told attendants that if they don't like that Trump will be president, they should go to another country.

“I can assure you that whether you voted for him or you did not vote for him, if you are a citizen of the United States, he is your president,” Judge John Primomo said.

“He will be your president and if you do not like that, you need to go to another country.”

The room at the Institute of Texan Cultures Thursday night was a melting pot, a collection of hopeful faces now bound together under one flag.

The federal judge went on to criticize Americans protestors who carry signs saying ‘He’s not my president,’ including some in San Antonio. Primomo lashed out against NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem.

“I detest that, because you can protest things that happen in this country; you have every right to,” Judge Primomo said. “You don't do that by offending national symbols like the national anthem and the flag of the United States.”

Primomo later told KENS 5 that he meant his words to be unifying and respectful of the office of the president, not political. He said that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump.

The most hopeful speech of the day came from brand new Americans. “The essence of Americans is that you have the right to vote and choose [who] to represent you,” said Rafael Guerra, a new American born in Mexico.

In an election where women played such a pivotal role, Indian immigrant and new American Vharati Dharwadkar said that women have it better in the U.S. than in her native India.

"The freedom and the importance that ladies get in this country is independence,” Dharwadkar said. “She can freely say whatever she has to say. I feel free in this country compared to my country.”

