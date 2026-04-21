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Mexico

Mexico temple gunman ranted about pyramid's gruesome history to hostages: ‘Don’t move, or I’ll sacrifice you’

A Canadian tourist was killed and 12 others injured, including a 6-year-old, at the ruins outside Mexico City

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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One dead, several injured after shooting at Mexican tourist spot Video

One dead, several injured after shooting at Mexican tourist spot

A 27-year-old gunman opened fire on tourists from atop the Pyramid of the Moon at Teotihuacán, killing a Canadian woman and injuring 13 others before taking his own life.

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The gunman who killed a Canadian tourist and wounded several other people at Mexico's ancient pyramids on Monday reportedly bragged about sacrificing his victims, according to a video taken by one of his hostages. 

Julio César Jasso, 27, who was reportedly obsessed with Adolf Hitler, shouted as he pointed a gun at the terrified tourists atop the Pyramid of the Moon at Mexico’s Teotihuacan ruins, just outside Mexico City. 

"Don’t move, or I’ll sacrifice you," he said, the New York Post reported. 

"This was built for sacrifices. Not for visiting and taking a f******, s***** photo," he said in a video taken by a filmed by a tourist.

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police on ancient pyramid in Teotihuacan, Mexico

Police and forensic workers stand on a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Monday, April 20, 2026. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo)

Jasso purportedly timed the shooting to coincide with the 27th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, as well as Adolf Hitler's birthday. 

"See. I keep my word. Two f****** Koreans are dead there. I sacrificed them like dogs," he said. 

"You all, s***, who’ve come from f****** Europe, you’re not going back," he continued.

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The Pyramid of the Moon and the Pyramid of the Sun with smaller structures along the Avenue of the Dead in Teotihuacan

The Pyramid of the Moon and the Pyramid of the Sun are seen along with smaller structures lining the Avenue of the Dead in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on March 19, 2020. A gunman killed a Canadian tourist and injured several other before taking his own life at the popular site, authorities said Monday. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Seven people were shot at the Teotihuacan complex, located just outside Mexico City. The ruins are one of Mexico’s most visited archaeological landmarks, drawing millions of international visitors each year to its towering pre-Hispanic structures.

In total, 13 people were injured. The nature of the other injures weren't disclosed but some people fell when the shooting started, including some who were climbing on the pyramids.

Forensic experts carrying a victim's body down a pyramid in Teotihuacan Mexico

Forensic experts carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on April 20, 2026. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

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Among those taken to a hospital were six people from the United States, three from Colombia, one from Russia, one from Brazil, one from the Netherlands and one from Canada, the local government said. The youngest person who was hurt was 6; the oldest was 61, Mexican authorities said.

Jasso, who acted alone, shot and killed himself. Authorities later found a gun, a knife and ammunition at the scene. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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