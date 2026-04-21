Mexico temple gunman ranted about pyramid's gruesome history to hostages: ‘Don’t move, or I’ll sacrifice you’

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The gunman who killed a Canadian tourist and wounded several other people at Mexico's ancient pyramids on Monday reportedly bragged about sacrificing his victims, according to a video taken by one of his hostages.

Julio César Jasso, 27, who was reportedly obsessed with Adolf Hitler, shouted as he pointed a gun at the terrified tourists atop the Pyramid of the Moon at Mexico’s Teotihuacan ruins, just outside Mexico City.

"Don’t move, or I’ll sacrifice you," he said, the New York Post reported.

"This was built for sacrifices. Not for visiting and taking a f******, s***** photo," he said in a video taken by a filmed by a tourist.

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Jasso purportedly timed the shooting to coincide with the 27th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, as well as Adolf Hitler's birthday.

"See. I keep my word. Two f****** Koreans are dead there. I sacrificed them like dogs," he said.

"You all, s***, who’ve come from f****** Europe, you’re not going back," he continued.

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Seven people were shot at the Teotihuacan complex, located just outside Mexico City. The ruins are one of Mexico’s most visited archaeological landmarks , drawing millions of international visitors each year to its towering pre-Hispanic structures.

In total, 13 people were injured. The nature of the other injures weren't disclosed but some people fell when the shooting started, including some who were climbing on the pyramids.

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Among those taken to a hospital were six people from the United States, three from Colombia, one from Russia, one from Brazil, one from the Netherlands and one from Canada, the local government said. The youngest person who was hurt was 6; the oldest was 61, Mexican authorities said.

Jasso, who acted alone, shot and killed himself. Authorities later found a gun, a knife and ammunition at the scene.