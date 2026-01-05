Colombian President Petro threatens military response after Trump warns Colombia may be next target

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday he would "take up arms" against the U.S. if it attacks his country, following U.S. military action in Venezuela and the capture and arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

Petro, a former member of the leftist M-19 guerrilla movement that demobilized in the early 1990s, made the remarks in a post on X after President Trump suggested Colombia could be the next target in his administration’s war on drugs.

"Although I have not been a military man, I know about war and clandestinity," Petro wrote in a post translated to English from Spanish. "I swore not to touch a weapon again since the 1989 Peace Pact, but for the Homeland I will take up arms again that I do not want."

Petro also rejected Trump’s accusations that he is linked to drug trafficking.

"I am not illegitimate, nor am I a narco," he wrote. "I only have as assets my family home that I still pay for with my salary. My bank statements have been published. No one could say that I have spent more than my salary. I am not greedy."

Petro's comments came after Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

He warned that Colombia is "very sick too" and is "run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he’s not going to be doing it very long."

Trump also claimed Petro has "cocaine mills and cocaine factories."

When asked directly whether the U.S. would carry out an operation in Colombia, Trump replied, "It sounds good to me," before pivoting to once again express interest in annexing Greenland.

Trump’s threats echoed remarks he made in December, as previously reported by Fox News Digital, when he warned Petro that he had "better wise up" or risk being targeted next.

Trump has labeled Petro an "illegal drug dealer" in the past and later doubled down, calling the Colombian president a "lunatic."

Petro has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics in the region, condemning U.S. strikes on what he described as suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean. Petro previously claimed many of those killed in the strikes were "poor fishermen" forced into the drug trade out of necessity.

In November, he called Trump a "barbarian" and briefly halted intelligence sharing with Washington.

Colombia’s narcotics trade is largely controlled by illegal armed groups, including the Gulf Clan, the ELN and dissident FARC factions.

Petro warned that U.S. bombing would radicalize rural communities, saying campesinos would become "thousands of guerrillas in the mountains."

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, the Trump administration revoked the Colombian president’s visa over alleged "reckless and incendiary actions."

"Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence," read a post on the U.S. State Department 's X account at the time. "We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."

